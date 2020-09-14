In approving the 2020-21 budget for the city of Hastings, members of the Hastings City Council approved an operating budget that decreased by $8 million.
The total 2020-21 operating budget for city and utility operations is $141,502,119, down from $149,402,450 in 2019-20.
“That shows you that we have been very frugal in how we are operating the city and hopefully will have a positive effect as far as going forward and being more efficient in response to the citizens’ needs,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
Council members voted 8-0 to set the property tax levy rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year at 44.97 cents per $100 valuation, where is has been since 2016.
The property tax request this year is $6,923,837, which is a 6% increase. The general fund, museum fund and debt service fund are all supported by property taxes.
“Those are the three funds that we levy property tax for,” Ptak said. “The rest is based upon sales tax; it’s based on grants. Other revenues that come in, we can spend.”
“I just want to commend staff for putting together such a good, tight budget this year,” Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said.
Mayor Corey Stutte echoed that sentiment saying this has been a strange year.
“We have had a great staff that put this together, and I’d just like to thank everyone for all their hard work,” he said.
In other business the council:
- Unanimously approved the 2020-21 annual fee resolution.
- Unanimously approved the 2020-21 salary schedule.
- Voted 7-0 to approve Ordinance No. 4639, declaring the city’s intent to annex a portion of a formerly used defense site at some future date as part of Redevelopment Area No. 15. in the Naval Ammunition Depot. Councilman Chuck Rosenberg recused himself. Council members voted 6-1 to suspend the requirement to vote on an ordinance three times to pass it.
- Voted 7-0 to approve and adopt the blight and substandard study of Redevelopment Area No. 15 by the city of Hastings and designating that area as blighted and substandard. Rosenberg recused himself.
- Unanimously approved a conditional use permit for allowance of additional hoofed animals to be located at Lot 1, Hultine Subdivision, 4180 W. 12th St. There are two conditions: Compliance with any other applicable City, County, State or Federal regulations that shall apply; this resolution shall be filed with the registrar of deeds so as to provide notice to any person examining the real estate records of the existence of this CUP. The recording costs incurred to comply with this section shall be paid by the applicant for the CUP.
- Unanimously approved the partial release of easement for Johnson Imperial Home.
- Unanimously approved the release of easement for Westbrook Village LLC.
- Unanimously approved the release of easement for lot 1 and 2 I the Becker Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved the wage addendum to the Hastings Fire Fighters collective bargaining agreement.
- Unanimously approved the wage addendum to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 collective bargaining agreement.
- Unanimously approved the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce funding agreement.
- Unanimously approved the Hastings Economic Development Corp. funding agreement.
- Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor to execute documents necessary to obtain and maintain a letter of credit from Five Points Bank of Hastings in the amount of $2,784,460 to satisfy the performance guarantee obligations related to Hastings Groundwater Contamination Site.
- Unanimously approved accepting a deed of dedication from Mesner Development Corp. for street right-of-way in Osborne View Estates.
- Unanimously approved accepting dedication and easement from Mesner Development Co. HoMe Development LLC and Osborne View Estates LLC in Osborne View Estates that were not dedicated at the time of platting.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for Twin T Investments Subdivision, East of Franklin Avenue and north of J Street. Building plans are in concurrent review at this time for a proposed 120 foot monopole structure that will be 120 feet above ground level.
- Unanimously approved updating city code to represent the change in legal age for tobacco and vaping from 18 to 21.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4643 to establish a rate rider and update Hastings Community Solar Farm charges.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4644 for a 1% electric rate increase.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4645 for a 3% gas rate increase.
