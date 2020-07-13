As the Hastings City Council met in person for the first time since March, city officials acknowledged systemic deficiencies in support for information technology and took action to begin to change that.
Council members voted 8-0 to approve Mayor Corey Stutte’s appointment of Erik Nielsen to be director of information technology for the city.
Nielsen, who had worked for Hastings College, will start Aug. 3.
“Thank you for the opportunity to work with the city,” he said. “I’m really excited. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the current IT staff, and I’m ready to be part of the team.”
Nielsen succeeds former IT director Kevin Schawang, who stepped down at the city of Hastings at the end of May to work for the Nebraska Public Power District in Doniphan.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg has worked with Nielsen through Hastings Community Theatre for more than 10 years.
“Erik does a great job,” Rosenberg said. “We’ve worked hand in hand on many projects and still are.”
Councilman Ted Schroeder also spoke highly of Nielsen, saying Nielsen has been helpful as the IT coordinator at First Presbyterian Church.
Stutte said the city was able to hire three of the IT director applicants in different roles to help bolster the city’s IT services.
“I think that is a fantastic first step,” he said.
Council members also unanimously approved establishing the salary of Jake Frerichs, who was promoted to a network engineer position. Frerichs had served as network systems administrator and was appointed interim IT director in June.
He started working for the city in June 2016.
“We realized our IT staff was woefully understaffed,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said. “This is one of the positions we were looking at to help fill that void, by creating an opportunity for advancement as well, in IT.”
Corey thanked Frerichs for his contributions as interim IT director.
“IT has done a great job; Jake has done a great job,” Stutte said. “We’re looking forward to having and investing in IT moving forward.”
Stutte said it has become clear in recent months that the city has underinvested in its IT department.
“Probably since the IT department has been a thing,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do there.”
Ptak said this is especially important as the city continues to build out its Enterprise Resource Planning Solution.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has exposed a number of things in regard to our IT function as far as our need to be more mobile in our abilities to, if need be, work from home,” he said, referring to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic. “We are a desktop-heavy organization.”
In other business, council members:
Unanimously approved adopting a blight and substandard determination study for Redevelopment Area No. 16 and declaring the area as blighted and substandard. Redevelopment Area No. 16 includes 154.6 acres shaped like a squat J in southwest Hastings. Generally, borders of the area include West B, D and E streets to the north, West F Street to the south, South Baltimore Avenue to the west and South Lexington Avenue to the east. The area stretches west of Baltimore to include Brickyard Park.
Unanimously approved the request of Mike Atchity for a fence height increase from 6 feet to 7 feet at 1400 N. Turner Ave.
Unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary/final plat for Harlan Subdivision, a plat of Lot 1 Tonkinson’s Subdivision at the 1100 block of West J Street. According to the application, the purpose of the subdivision is to combine tax lot 46 at 1140 W. J St. and lot 1, Tonkinson Subdivision at 1136 W. J St.
Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4635 and the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone Hultine Subdivision, on 12th Street near Adams Central Avenue, from A, Agricultural to R-1A, single-family large lot residential district.
Unanimously approved an update to the amount of retirement awards given to employees from $75 to $150, with another $100 for refreshments if there is a reception under the Nebraska Miscellaneous Expenditures Act.
Unanimously approved awarding contract for water main improvements to replace the 4-inch main and upgrade to an 8-inch main on Seventh Street from Chestnut to Crane avenues and approval of the companion work order.
Unanimously approved establishing the salary for pipefitter apprentice employee.
Unanimously approved establishing the salary for water and wastewater superintendent employee.
Unanimously approved a bid from Air Cleaning Technologies of Bonner Springs, Kansas, for a diesel source capture exhaust removal system for Hastings Fire and Rescue for the two stations. Between the two stations, the total is $125,660.
Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor to sign documents relating to acquisition of new right-of-way, permanent easement, and temporary easement by the Nebraska Department of Transportation from the city of Hastings for the project on U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 34 in Hastings (U.S. 6 from Baltimore to Elm avenues and Burlington Avenue from J to South streets), for Lincoln Park, for a total of $17,870.
Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor to sign documents relating to acquisition of new right-of-way and temporary easement by the Nebraska Department of Transportation from the city of Hastings for the project at U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 34, for the Lincoln Park Fire Station, for a total of $3,930.
Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor to sign documents relating to acquisition of new right-of-way and temporary easement by the Nebraska Department of Transportation from the city of Hastings for the project at U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 34, for the northwest corner of Burlington Avenue and F Street, for a total of $690.
Unanimously approved authorizing the mayor to sign documents relating to acquisition of new right-of-way and temporary easement by the Nebraska Department of Transportation from the city of Hastings for the project at U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 34, for the Hastings Police Station at 317 S. Burlington Ave, for a total of $2,900.
Unanimously approved a resolution ratifying all actions taken by the City Council at its teleconference/videoconference meetings on April 13, April 27, May 11, May 26, June 8 and June 22.
Unanimously approved a resolution requesting South Central Economic Development District Inc. to assist with a Community Development Block Grant application for Public Works.
Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4636, amending city code for park closing hours, from 11:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
