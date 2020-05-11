Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Monday to approve a professional design services agreement with RLR Associates, Inc. for the Hastings Museum’s Naval Ammunition Depot exhibit, paid for with half-cent sales tax funding.
No city money will be used for the project.
This first phase also includes the conceptual development and schematic design of the entire second floor of the museum.
Adding a significant exhibit such as the one planned on the NAD affects the size and location of other exhibits. The Hastings Museum Foundation is on board with this project and raised $20,000 with the Brooking Society to help fund the initial planning phase.
The remaining $8,870 will be provided by the sales tax already collected and in the museum sales tax fund.
“I like the way we’re spreading the money out with the sales tax,” Councilman Scott Snell said. “I think this just lends to more of the culture we’re trying to express here in Hastings. I’m very grateful and very excited about this.”
He thanked Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik, who serves as the council liaison to the museum board, for her commitment to the museum and the NAD project.
Skutnik said with the financial aspect of the project already taken care of through the sales tax and donors through the Brooking Society, museum staff is appreciative.
“They wanted to send out a big thank you to the community for supporting them and the sales tax and to the donors and the Brooking Society,” Skutnik said.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request of Sean Daly for a Preliminary Development Plan for property zoned CP-0, Commercial Office within a Planned District Overlay, for Primus Companies Hastings Dental Office located on property described as Lot 3, Anderson Second Subdivision
- Unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit for Oasis Church to use the space at 408 N. Minnesota Ave., subject to three conditions:
— If the church congregation grows to 50, they must either relocate or resubmit a plan to expand their occupancy within the business center. An amendment to the permit and public hearings at both Planning Commission and City Council would be required.
— Once permit approval is obtained, it must be followed by a building permit for the interior remodel.
— A development permit must be submitted and approved by the Development Services Department for any signage along with ownership authorization.
- Unanimously approved of a plan modification to the redevelopment plan for 615 W. First St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4628 amending the Zoning District Map to rezone Keller Pointe Second Subdivision from R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District and R-1A, Urban Single Family Large Lot Residential District to R-1A, Urban Single Family Large Lot Residential District. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to voted on an ordinance at three meetings before passage.
- Unanimously approved of the preliminary/final plat for Keller Pointe Second Subdivision at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Laurie Street, a replat of Keller Pointe Subdivision-Revised.
- Unanimously approved moving the next regular City Council meeting from Monday, May 25 to Tuesday, May 26.
- Unanimously approved of a preliminary plat for Hastings Rural Fire Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved of request of Kandy Brown for a fence height increase at 414 West 2nd Street. The request is for a 9-foot high wrought iron fence. Hastings City Code limits fence height in this location to 7 feet in height.
- Unanimously authorized the Mayor to sign Airport Project Grant Application for funding for engineering design of new snow removal equipment building at Hastings Municipal Airport.
- Unanimously approved an engineering services contract with Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc. for the design and bid phases of snow removal equipment building at Hastings Municipal Airport.
