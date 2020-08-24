Members of the Hastings City Council have approved a resolution placing a question on the November general election ballot giving voters the opportunity to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct, issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million.
Council members voted 6-0-1 to approve the resolution, but a representative of Hastings Citizens with a Voice — the group that collected about 2,700 signatures in an effort to reverse the council’s decision last year to raze the bridge — questioned the city’s transparency in the issue with the use of the word “rebuild” instead of “repair” in the ballot language.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg abstained, and Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was absent.
“Of course this is a confusing ballot because it reads ‘to rebuild for $12.5 million.’ The whole point of the referendum was to repair,” Kearney lawyer Nick Ridgeway said.
The viaduct has been closed since May 2019 because of concern about its deteriorating condition. Many Hastings residents have expressed interest in having the structure repaired and reopened.
Engineering firm Olsson provided the city with estimated costs for the future of the viaduct at the time of the 85-year-old structure’s closure, and updated those costs later in 2019.
The figure that is important to Hastings Citizens with a Voice is $3.1 million, which was the estimate from Olsson to repair the east abutment, remove the southern span, wrap pillars and repair extension contraction joints.
Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha, whom the city hired to do a condition assessment and forensic structural analysis of the 16th Street viaduct, determined the viaduct could not be repaired, however.
According to ESI’s report, the estimated cost for replacing the existing 570-foot-long, 26-foot-wide, two-lane bridge with a 590-foot-long, 38-foot-wide, four-lane bridge would be between $6.838 million and $7.062 million.
Including engineering and architectural design of $512,857 to $529,672.50 — based on a 7.5% fee for the total cost of construction — ESI estimates the project would cost around $7.5 million.
ESI President Anthony Siahpush told the council in July that if the viaduct piers were renovated and repaired, the superstructure to the deck would have to be moved. But touching the superstructure may prompt the state of Nebraska to require the width of the bridge be brought into compliance with the current code. That would make the repair option not feasible.
Ridgeway asked the council either not to add the item to the ballot or to rephrase it, so people know there is an option to repair for $3.1 million, which he said was in the best interest of the community.
“I believe the public trust of this council will be eroded if something isn’t done,” Ridgeway said, which elicited a round of applause from the crowd.
All 23 seats in the socially distanced council chambers were filled at the start of the meeting.
Jay Bleier, senior engineer at Olsson, said the $3.1 million number should be amended and there should be recognition of ESI’s report.
He said ESI did much more thorough testing and called into question some significant issues with the structural integrity of the bridge itself.
Olsson looked at ESI’s figure to replace the bridge — $7 million for construction costs only — and recognized it as being accurate.
“When you factor in other costs such as working with the (Union Pacific Railroad), permitting, engineering costs, construction and testing, quality control and quality assurance it is reasonable to assume that cost would go up to approximately $10 million or more,” he said. “Including the contingency piece to make sure you address any unknown conditions you are not aware of at the time, the $12 million figure is a valid figure.”
Bleier said ESI submitted a sealed report and accepted professional responsibility and liability for the position.
“They stated clearly and unequivocally that the existing structure and its foundation could not be saved and should not be saved and it’s a matter of public safety,” he said. “Olsson agrees with that assessment based upon the elements. They did testing above and beyond what Olsson did by taking concrete samples as well as samples of the reinforcement out there.”
City Administrator Dave Ptak said city staff put together the ballot language resolution following the Aug. 17 work session and guidance from council.
He stressed the “not to exceed” language in the ballot issue.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to issue $12.5 million worth of bonds if this would pass,” he said. “That’s the cap.”
Council members also spoke during the Aug. 17 work session about using the word “rebuild” in ballot language instead of “repair” because the ESI report made it clear that repair wasn’t possible.
Rosenberg stated during the work session that he favored a $10 million ballot issue.
He said Monday it was his understanding if the ballot issue doesn’t pass in the general election that demolition costs would come out of the general fund, including railroad fees. He asked why general fund monies couldn’t be used to pay a portion of the project if the issue passes.
“Obviously, if we’re going to have citizens vote on this we want a fair and reasonable amount,” Ptak said. “That’s why I felt the $12.5 million when the council spoke last Monday night was a legitimate amount to put on there.”
Railroad fees could end up being quite expensive, he said.
“Rather than be penny-wise and pound-foolish, I think it’s a good idea to have cushion in there to make sure we’re not undercutting what the actual cost would be and if the vote were successful not having enough money to complete the project,” Ptak said.
