Local development group THOAR LLC is taking on another downtown project.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 at their meeting Monday to approve a resolution approving the THOAR redevelopment plan modification for the two-story Cameron Building redevelopment project at 712 W. First St.
“It’s exciting when I travel to other communities, even outside the state, and talk about what’s happening in Hastings. I just am very grateful to those folks for doing these kinds of ventures. I’m very proud of our city,” Councilman Scott Snell said after the council approved the redevelopment plan modification.
Tax Increment Financing would be used to aid in rehabilitation expenses associated with redevelopment of both the main floor and second level of the historic building into a mixed-use building containing up to 10 residential apartments on the second level and up to six main-floor commercial spaces.
The addition of the residential units is consistent with the 2013 Downtown Revitalization Plan and the 2016 Hastings Housing Study priorities to add an additional 84 housing units downtown by 2021.
THOAR will purchase the property. The second floor of the building is vacant currently. The three main-floor commercial tenants were notified of the project and asked to vacate the building by Feb. 29.
The Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority intends to pledge the taxes generated over the 15-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2021, toward the allowable costs and associated financing for rehabilitation.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amending the zoning district map to change zoning from agricultural planned district to urban single family residential district for the Trail Ridge Addition in North Park Commons. The council also unanimously suspended the requirement to vote three times on an ordinance to pass it.
- Unanimously approved a preliminary/final plat for McWhirter Subdivision on 12th Street west of Pawnee Avenue.
- Unanimously approved the right-of-way purchase agreement of Tract 2 owned by Gro the Harvest, LLC along 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue.
- Unanimously approved the right-of-way purchase agreement of Tract 3 owned by West Fork Inc. and Gremco Inc. along 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue.
Unanimously approved the right-of-way purchase agreement of Tract 4 owned by Douglas L. Saathoff and Gail Saathoff along 42nd Street between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue.
