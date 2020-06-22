The city of Hastings is now setting about reopening facilities to the public as safely as possible.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 during their regular meeting Monday to approve plans for reopening.
The entire 31-page plan is an attachment in the agenda packet for Monday’s council meeting and available at cityofhastings.org.
Hastings Public Library is targeting a July 6 opening, limiting visitation to 100 people at a time. An adult must accompany a child 13 and younger.
Hastings Museum is moving toward phased reopening, with reduced hours, beginning June 29. Phase 2 will begin July 13.
Phase 1 is for museum members; Phase 2 is for the greater public.
During the initial phases of reopening, only large-format films will be shown in the museum theater and the planetarium won’t be open.
The plan to reopen the museum includes options to have Summer Fun classes at the museum or to not have them there.
Many safety and cleaning procedures also are outlined.
Among other facets of the city’s reopening plan, officials have determined that in Hastings Utilities’ North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., the temporary location of the business office in the former board room doesn’t allow sufficient spacing for the practice of social distancing. As a consequence, the North Denver Station will remain closed to the public until the ongoing business office renovation is complete.
Registration for Parks and Recreation activities will be done online. Community Center pickle ball courts are open for use by reservation at the Parks and Rec office.
Phase 3 for relaxed directed health measures in most of Nebraska, including the four-county South Heartland Health District, began Monday.
City Administrator Dave Ptak thanked department heads for their work putting together the plan.
“This was something that was definitely a work in progress,” he said. “Thank goodness we’ve reached Phase 3, as far as the DHMs, which really helps us feel better about opening some of our facilities.”
All the plans were submitted to the South Heartland District Health Department and reviewed by Michele Bever, the department’s executive director.
Bever offered suggestions and approved a revised draft.
“It didn’t change any of the dates; it didn’t change any of the capacities,” Ptak said. “It was more some of the internal workings as far as for social distancing and sanitizing.”
Under Bever’s guidance, the reopening plan doesn’t require the wearing of masks for either patrons or staff.
“We certainly, strongly recommend that if they come into our facilities that they try and social distance as well as wear a mask,” Ptak said.
He said wearing a mask is a suggestion within the Phase 3 directed health measures.
“We would certainly honor that request and hope that our public would because our goal is to not only protect our staff, but also protect the public when they are using our facilities, as well, ” he said.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg asked about requiring patrons to wear masks at the museum theater, citing the AMC movie theater chain, which is requiring masks be worn.
Rosenberg said the Hastings Community Theatre also is evaluating the possibility of requiring masks to be worn by audience members at performances there.
“Even though you’re spread apart, you’re still in the same room where coughing and sneezing could take place,” he said.
The museum is starting with only large-format films, which are about 45 minutes long. Becky Tideman, museum director of marketing, said there is less exposure then, compared to a feature-length film, which is 90 minutes to two hours long.
Because of exposure concerns, the planetarium won’t be open to the public during Phase 1, and will have limited public availability in Phase 2. It is a smaller space with slower air turnover.
Seating in the museum theater is limited to every other row. Groups are asked to leave three seats at either side.
Tideman said the capacity there is 211.
“We’d like to open with a reduced capacity of no more than 50 people per film,” she said.
Ptak said if masks were required, city facilities would need to have disposable masks on hand to give visitors.
“The thing is, when we require masks not everybody has one,” he said.
He said city staff members have been “adamant” about the wearing of masks themselves.
“I think they’ll probably wear masks irrespective of what the DHMs actually provide,” he said.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4635 and the amendment to the official zoning district map to rezone Hultine Subdivision, on 12th Street near Adams Central Avenue, from A, Agricultural to R-1A, single-family large lot residential district. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to vote on an ordinance three times for passage.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for the Hultine Subdivision, on 12th Street near Adams Central Avenue, and a replat of Block 2, Copple 1st Addition into two separate lots.
- Unanimously approved a $159,389 bid from NAVCO of Houston to purchase a railcar overhead shaker with hoist and control system for the Whelan Energy Center coal dumper building.
- Unanimously approved awarding a contract for a 2021 cab and chassis with hydraulic telescopic crane to Altec Industries Inc. of St. Joseph, Missouri, for $469,429 excluding sales tax.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4634 providing for transfer of land to Hastings Public Schools. The school district has contracted to sell eight acres of property, including a portion of the street right-of-way, which is being transferred to the school by this ordinance, to Consolidated Concrete Co. The property being sold lies immediately to the east of Consolidated Concrete at North Baltimore Avenue. After passage of the ordinance, the running of the remonstrance period, and transfer of the property to the school district, a plat will be offered for approval and then the sale to Consolidated Concrete will be completed.
Unanimously approved a reimbursement resolution to enable recovery through proceeds of issuance of bonds or notes of city funds temporarily advanced for Street Improvement District 2019-3 for Laux Avenue.
