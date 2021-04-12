Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat for Theatre District Subdivision at their regular meeting Monday.
Perry Reid Properties-Management LLC and Cheema Investments LLC, a Scottsbluff-based group that purchased the property, announced on Oct. 30, 2020, they had teamed to form Theatre District LLC, the entity that is tackling redevelopment of the previously derelict and almost entirely idle mall campus at 12th Street and Marian Road.
The Theatre District will be a mixed-use, multi-phase development. Because it is a multi-phase development it can occur over a number of years.
The preliminary plat comes with several conditions being met for final plat approval:
- All pending property taxes will be paid prior to signing the preliminary plat.
- A landscape plan will be finalized with the final plat, and plant species that are native and can survive the local climate in accordance with the approved species list will be included. All street trees will also be reviewed and approved by the City Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, incorporation of native vegetation, where needed, to promote infiltration and storm-sewer water quality with best management practices should also be incorporated.
- Four-foot sidewalks to the east side of Theatre Drive and an 8-foot trailway to the west side of Theatre Drive will be required to be shown in the final plat. The trails will be part of the public right-of-way.
- A drainage study, grading and drainage plan will continue to be discussed with a civil engineer and must be fully approved and finalized before the final plat is completed.
- A stormwater post-construction maintenance agreement must be approved and finalized before the final plat is completed.
- The applicant must disclose and include areas for all lienholders to sign the final plat.
The final plat approval is scheduled for City Planning Commission review and recommendation on April 20 and for action at the regular meeting of the City Council on May 10.
This subdivision is a replat of a tract of land consisting of all of Block 9, Imperial Village Addition and Lot 1, Imperial Theatre Subdivision.
Theatre District LLC has purchased this land and will be using this area for a mixed-use development to include both commercial and residential properties.
Since the project will be done in phases, the plat will allow for eventually selling off outlying lots for development in the future.
Also during the meeting, Richard French spoke, after requesting to be placed on the meeting agenda, about the 16th Street viaduct closure.
French, a physician whose office is in Hastings Medical Park, 2115 N. Kansas Ave., said the old overpass long has been a vital link from the Hastings Medical Park to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
He said he walked over the old viaduct recently and was amazed by how smooth the roadbed was.
He encouraged the council to follow the initial recommendation from engineering firm Olsson to repair the structure at an estimate of around $3 million.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application of Blue Fork Kitchen LLC doing business as “Blue Fork Kitchen LLC” for a Class “CK” liquor license at 3609 Cimarron Plaza and unanimously approved the manager application of James A. Hamburger.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application of Brique 1887 LLC, doing business as “Brique 1887,” for a Class “C” Liquor License at 109 N. Burlington Ave., Suite 100, and unanimously approved the manager application of Tracy L. Bell.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request or DAVALWAT Properties LLC for a conditional use permit for self storage and storage areas for property at 306 W. Second St.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4661 amending the Hastings City Code adopting the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code. Council members voted 7-1 to adopt the ordinance on second and final reading. Councilman Butch Eley dissented. He said he wanted to allow more communication with local builders about the new requirements.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4662 amending the Zoning District Map to rezone property from “Agricultural District” to “Single Family Large Lot Residential District” for property generally located directly south of 4635 N. Baltimore Ave.
- Unanimously approved the the preliminary/final plat for O’Keeffe Subdivision for property generally located directly south of 4635 N. Baltimore Ave.
- Unanimously approved a resolution making assessments in Street Improvement Districts No. 2019-3 and No. 2019-4.
- Unanimously approved a resolution making assessments in Water Extension District No. 2019-1.
- Unanimously approved a resolution making assessments in Sewer Extension District No. 2019-1.
- Unanimously approved awarding 2021 Concrete Panel Replacement agreement to Vontz Paving Inc. in the amount of $601,965. The projects are the areas of 18th Street from Baltimore to Burlington avenues, Webster Avenue from Ninth to 12th streets, and Saunders Avenue from 14th to 18th streets.
- Voted 8-0 to approve awarding 2021 Asphalt Resurfacing agreement to Vontz Paving Inc. in the amount of $493,981. The asphalt replacement projects are 14th Street from Hastings Avenue to Eastside Boulevard and Ringland Road from California to Elm avenues.
- Unanimously approved a professional services agreement with South Central Economic Development District Inc. for grant administration as part of the sidewalk improvement project.
- Unanimously approved the request of Caleb Maschmann for an increase of height for a privacy fence at 5680 W. 12th St. from 6 feet to 7 feet.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing reimbursement resolution to enable recovery through proceeds of issuance of bonds or notes of city funds temporarily advanced for Street Improvement District No. 2019-4.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to allow alcohol at Fly-In dance on June 19.
- Unanimously approved the use of the Hastings Airport facilities and grounds for the Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show on June 19 and June 20.
- Unanimously approved of the use of Hastings Municipal Airport, Hangar 1, for State Fly-In Dance on June 19.
- Unanimously approved the request of 201 N. Lincoln Enterprises LLC for a special designated license for a dance at the Hastings Municipal Airport, Hangar 1, on June 19.
- Unanimously approved Business Improvement District appointments of Brandi McCoy, who was reappointed to a term from Nov. 10, 2020, to Nov. 10, 2023, and new appointment of Jessi Hoeft from April 12, 2021, to April 12, 2024.
