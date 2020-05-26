Members of the Hastings City Council approved a contract for the city’s comprehensive transportation and parking study, despite some concerns that money for the study would come out of the city’s contingency fund.
Including Mayor Corey Stutte, council members voted 5-3 during their regular meeting Tuesday to award the city’s comprehensive transportation and parking plan to Kimley-Horn of Denver.
The recommended contract is $215,000 with an in-person kick-off meeting and virtual tour. It would be reduced to $211,000 should the kick-off meeting need to occur remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Councilmen Chuck Rosenberg, Scott Snell and Butch Eley dissented. Because Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was absent, Stutte voted to provide a majority with five votes.
Rosenberg said he believes a transportation study is needed, but expressed concern that the contract would be paid for with contingency funds.
“I would really like to see this put on a budget item when we do our budget this fall,” he said.
He requested tabling action on the item and adding it to the 2020-2021 budget.
According to the city’s annual audit for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019, Hastings finished the year with $17.49 million in cash on hand.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said such a study has been needed for a long time.
“Obviously this was not budgeted for, but as a result of a lot of things that have happened — we have quiet crossings, we have North Park Commons, we have one-way streets, we have the viaduct issue,” Ptak said. “This transportation plan would help, probably, give us some direction depending on the outcome of what the viaduct vote might be in the fall to how we deal with north-south traffic and east-west traffic through our community in a much more organized way.”
He said if the city waits to put the study in next year’s budget the city would miss out on possible feedback prior about the 16th Street viaduct, an item addressing the future of which is on the November general election ballot.
Hastings received two responses to its Request for Qualification for the city’s transportation study.
In addition to Kimley-Horn, engineering firm Olsson also submitted a bid.
The three-person Transportation Plan Selection Committee conducted follow-up interviews and work plans were received from both respondents.
“We interviewed and reviewed the work plans provided,” said Lisa Parnell-Rowe, director of development services. “We’re recommending Kimley-Horn based on the fact that they are less expensive, but also provide a work plan we feel best fits our overall needs and objectives.”
Stutte thanked city staff for their work reviewing and interviewing the two firms.
“What we really want to do is plan for our future here,” he said. “While I understand some of the concerns, I think it’s important we take a look at moving things forward. I don’t want us to stand still here for another four months just to wait for the new budget when we could have this thing moving and we could be four months ahead of where we would’ve been.”
In other business, council members:
Unanimously approved the application of Restaurant Management Services LLC, doing business as Hastings Keno Sports Bar
- and Grill, for a Class C liquor license at 1216 W. J St.
- Unanimously approved the manager application of Eron W. Baker in connection with the Class C liquor license of Restaurant Management Services, for Hastings Keno Sports Bar and Grill, 1216 W. J St.
- Unanimously approved the assignment and assumption of the coal purchase agreement, the refined coal sales agreement, and the ground lease agreement from RCF2 LLC to Hastings Refined Coal LLC.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4626 amending the city code to provide for the eligibility list for a position subject to the Civil Service Act to remain in effect for 12 months. Council members also unanimously suspended the requirement to read an ordinance three times for approval.
- Unanimously adopted and approved the execution of an agency agreement with the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics for engineering design phase of a snow removal equipment building with aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act .
- Unanimously approved the execution of an agency agreement with the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics for the engineering design phase for snow removal equipment building.
