As the city of Hastings looks at the future of its administrative home, one popular option is moving city operations to the old boiler and turbine area of the North Denver Station, but such a move is at least two years away.
That is what City Administrator Dave Ptak told members of the Hastings City Council and Mayor Corey Stutte about the potential move when they discussed the future of the city’s administrative offices during the annual council retreat Saturday afternoon at Lochland Country Club. The future of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., was one of several topics on the agenda.
The discussion at the retreat comes after Marty Stange, environmental supervisor for the city, gave a report during the June 2020 work session about the City Building's shortcomings.
The city is looking at moving out of — or making significant repairs to — the building due to several issues. Existing concerns about the City Building include — but are not limited to — asbestos, mold, plumbing and the roof.
“We’re going to be in this building whether we like it or not for a minimum of two years,” Ptak said.
A preliminary estimate from Jim Brisnehan of CMBA Architects out of Grand Island stated it would cost about $9.5 million to remodel the North Denver Station space at 1228 N. Denver Ave. to create 35,870 square feet of usable space. The cost estimate includes $1.35 million in contingency and inflation.
The city’s cash on hand at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year was $19.09 million.
A lot of things in the city building need to be fixed.
Ptak said two sets of restrooms are unusable because of a plugged sanitary sewer line, which will cost $8,000 to $10,000 to fix.
Council members discussed the merit of repairing the current City Building.
“As a business owner, I have to fix stuff whether I’d like to or not,” said Councilman Chuck Rosenberg, whose family owns City Iron and Metal. “I can’t put a value on it. I’ve talked to some citizens and a lot of them think we’re incompetent for not doing any repairs on the building.”
Council president Ginny Skutnik said it’s unfair to blame past administrations.
“The building has not been a good, sound building for many, many years,” she said. “The thought was don’t throw good money after bad. It’s been discussed for many, many years.”
Rosenberg said the roof, which is currently estimated to cost about $150,000 to repair, should have been addressed 10 years ago.
“Even a homeowner that has a lot of debt on their house, if their roof’s leaking, has to fix it or their insurance won’t cover it,” he said.
The repairs are anticipated to last about 15 years.
“When you’re thinking about the amount of money that we would be putting into repairing versus maybe renovating a new space, I just don’t know if it is worth the cost to do the repairs when we’re going to have to do them in 15 more years,” Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm said. “Is it going to be beyond repair then?”
The City Building began life in 1963 as First National Bank. The city bought it in 1984 from Norwest for $1.5 million.
“So you made do once,” councilman Shawn Hartmann said. “Now you’re making do by patching up little things here and there. I think we need to get it in front of the public, consolidating down at utilities, and start letting us get a vibe of what people think of that option. I think you guys need the space. You need one that’s built for you, one that is supposed to be where it’s supposed to be, it’s on property we already own. We’ve got the money. What are we waiting for?”
Ptak said he believes the city would get a return on whatever the city spends to fix deficiencies in the existing City Building after selling it.
“I don’t think we’re going to necessarily lose any money,” he said. “But I think we need to be smart in what it is that we do address.”
Among the other items on the retreat agenda was budget priorities for 2021-2022.
As the city plans for the future, one of Ptak’s biggest concerns is LB408, which would limit a government entity's annual increase in property taxes to 3%, excluding approved bonds.
If the bill passes, it would go into effect in 2022.
Ptak estimated the city’s property tax would be nearly $500,000 lower with the 3% increase allowed if LB408 passes than the 4.77% average valuation growth Hastings has seen over the last 20 years.
“So as a result of that you can see it wouldn’t take long for us to burn through our cash reserves as far as to continue to provide the services at the level they are today,” he said. “That’s without any improvements. That’s the scary part. Of course, other than our capital items that are necessary for replacements, people are our biggest expense. If we’re going to save money — if we can’t generate the money — what services don’t we provide and who do we let go.”
Ptak took his own property taxes and looked at the city levy and divided that by 12.
It cost him $135 per month to get all of the services the city provides.
By comparison, he spends $165 per month for internet and streaming services.
“Those are the types of things people don’t understand,” he said. “Think about it; police, fire, parks and recreation, museum, library, all of those things we provide as far as quality of life for our community is pretty cheap.”
A 3% increase over the city’s 2019-2020 property tax receipts of $6.56 million would be $6.76 million.
The city’s expected 2020 valuation using the 4.77% average increase would be $1.6 billion.
The levy needed to generate $6.76 million would be 41.92 cents.
According to the current levy, the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 pays in $449.70 in property taxes to the city. If the new levy went in they would pay $419.29.
That $30 difference equates to a savings of about $2.50 per month.
“That’s property tax relief but at what expense?” Ptak said.
Another bill from state Sen. Tom Briese would require all political subdivisions within a county to have a budget hearing together.
“Could you imagine trying to coordinate every political subdivision in the county, to meet at a certain date and time, having a quorum of all the people who need to be there?” Ptak said.
The council also discussed proposed staffing needs during the retreat.
City departments requested seven additional positions: a city planner, a code enforcement officer, two sworn police officers and three firefighter-emergency medical services employees.
The final item on the retreat agenda was a City Council evaluation.
Ptak’s initial two-year contract ends in May, but he had the option for another two years after that.
Ptak, who turns 72 in June, said he intends to take up the two-year extension.
“I enjoy doing what I do,” he told the council members. “I enjoy working with the people I work with. I enjoy working with all of you. I intend to take up my two-year option and we’ll just see what happens after that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.