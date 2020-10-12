Members of the Hastings City Council approved resolutions authorizing a pair of building projects Monday.
Council members voted 7-0 to approve plan modification No. 2020-3 to Redevelopment Area No. 1, commonly addressed as 529 W. Second St.
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm was absent, and Council President Paul Hamelink led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Corey Stutte.
Bill and Hauli Sabatka with LUCKEE LLC have purchased property at 529 W. Second St. The intent is to remodel and convert the property for commercial and residential uses.
The applicants intend to use tax increment financing to aid with interior demolition, structure rehabilitation costs, façade enhancements, architectural, engineering and planning costs for the historic building.
Total project costs are estimated to be $450,960. The anticipated project valuation upon completion is anticipated at $300,000 and the developer anticipates an incremental valuation increase of approximately $229,170.
“I think we’ve got to give a special thank you again to Randy Chick (executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority) — just another thing downtown, Randy, that you have accomplished — and again to Bill Sabatka to being one of the new people downtown to renovate something,” Councilman Ted Schroeder said. “We ought to be very proud of our downtown, and thanks to both you guys.”
Councilman Scott Snell said he is excited about the project, too.
“I’ve known Bill and Hauli for many, many years,” he said. “Everything I’ve seen them do they have done very, very well and very classy.”
He said he has toured the building, which is near the Odyssey restaurant.
“I think it is a wonderful addition, and I’m excited to see the neat things that are going to transpire from this,” he said. “They are going to do a good job.”
He credited Chick as a “guiding light to get through paperwork.”
“I appreciate your mentorship, too,” Snell said.
“It’s kind of a dull life,” Chick said from his seat to laughter from the audience.
Council members also unanimously approved plan modification No. 2020-4 to Redevelopment Area No. 14 in the the parking lot of the building that houses Dunham’s Sports, Tractor Supply and Dollar Tree.
The intent is to construct a 6,200-square-foot retail center, including site acquisition and preparation, engineering, architecture and other tax increment financing eligible expenses.
The applicant intends to use TIF to aid with purchasing of the property, necessary site work, engineering, surveying and other consultant costs associated with and necessary for the redevelopment of the property.
Total project costs are estimated to be $1.226 million. The anticipated project valuation upon completion is anticipated to be $1.33 million. The CRA has approved TIF grant in amount of $326,000.
“It will hopefully generate sales tax dollars for the community and offer services that will hopefully be new to your community. We do appreciate your support of our request in this area,” said Jon Abegglen of Kearney with Kearny Junction LLC, which owns the property.
Kearny Junction owns the old Walmart building where Dunham’s, Tractor Supply and Dollar Tree now are located.
“We’re so fortunate we’ve had such great advancement to the north out there,” Schroeder said. “I thank you being from out of town that you’d take interest in the community.”
Abegglen said his group was working to finalize an agreement to lease space to the first tenant.
“We will have some additional space to lease,” he said. “Our plan is once we get them in the building that it will make it attractive for some other business to be beside them and create a nice little project there.”
He gave credit to Chick, and also to Dave Ptak, who is currently city administrator but was city attorney when Kearny Junction purchased the property five years ago.
“We really appreciate the help and assistance we got from the city of Hastings,” Abegglen said. “It’s been remarkably easy to augment what we wanted to get done out there.”
He hopes to replace the parking lot there still in 2020.
“I don’t know if it will be possible or not, but we’re going to give it a try,” he said.
Also during the meeting, Ptak said he had received some inquiry from local residents about an event in support of President Donald Trump that is scheduled for Saturday. The staff, including the city’s insurance carrier, reviewed the event plans.
The determination was that there would be no additional requirements other than them complying with traffic regulations as well as Nebraska statutes.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved an addendum to South Central Area Law Enforcement Services Interlocal Agreement for Cooperative Law Enforcement Services to also include the Minden Police Department.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with South Central EMS LLC to provide backup emergency medical services to the city of Hastings.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a granite columbarium from Speidell Monuments in the amount of $49,379.
- Unanimously approved an addendum agreement with Hastings Keno Inc. to make Murphy’s Wagon Wheel Inc., 107 N. Lincoln Ave., as a new sales outlet location for Hastings Keno.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with Hastings Area Mutual Aid Association.
- Unanimously approved accepting the dedication of easements from Johnson Imperial Home Co. of Hastings in Lochland Meadows Subdivision Number Twelve that weren’t dedicated at the time of platting.
- Unanimously approved accepting the dedication of streets from Johnson Imperial Home Co. of Hastings in Lochland Meadows Subdivision Number Twelve that weren’t dedicated at the time of platting.
- Unanimously approved ordinance No. 4647 amending the official zoning district map of the city of Hastings to rezone property from R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District and A, Agricultural District to R-1, Urban Single Family Residential District for Westbrook Village 17th Addition (second reading).
- Unanimously approved resolution No. 2020-58 authorizing the mayor to sign Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance Form.
