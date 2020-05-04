When they meet on May 11, members of the Hastings City Council will act on a forensic engineering contract proposal for nearly $100,000 to get a more precise estimate for costs associated with the 16th Street viaduct.
Forensic engineer Anthony Siahpush with Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha discussed the forensic engineering examination process with council members during their work session on Monday.
The agreement with ESI includes a Condition Assessment and Forensic Analysis at a cost of $53,800, plus an optional examination using X-ray and/or ground-penetrating radar for possible confirmation of the extent of corrosion estimated to cost $13,971 per pier.
Siahpush recommended doing the condition assessment, plus an instrument examination testing for three of the nine piers — the one in worst condition, the one in best condition, and one at random.
“That should give you guys a very good view of the exact condition of the bridge, plus it will give us a better view of what scope to do for remediation, restoration or replacement,” he said.
Council members voted on March 9 — after a strong response from petitioners — to rescind their resolution to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and place the repair option for the 85-year-old structure on the November ballot.
According to costs separately obtained by both Siahpush and an engineer related to one of the petitioners, the Union Pacific Railroad will charge $1 million per day that work occurs on the viaduct over the railroad.
“That $1 million a day, I cannot really say at this point if it is an actual, real hard dollar number or if it is something that it looks like it has been brought up to prevent demolition of the bridge,” Siahpush said.
ESI will present the more exact estimate in time to have “not to exceed” ballot language submitted to the county clerk by Sept. 1, which is the deadline to have it added to the November general election ballot.
Siahpush said the initial assessment would take 4 ½ to 5 weeks and testing another three weeks, for eight weeks total. ESI could be ready to go in late May or early June.
Council members voted 6-2 during their final meeting of 2019 to approve the “tear-down” option of a resolution that also included an extensive repair option; an option for a new bridge with a shorter span; and an option for constructing a new viaduct at a different alignment. The tear-down option was the cheapest provided by engineering firm Olsson, estimated to cost $1,464,140.
The extensive repair option is estimated to cost $3,095,120 and would extend the life of the existing structure 25-30 years.
The viaduct has been closed to traffic since the end of May 2019 based on an engineering assessment that highlighted severe deterioration.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said bringing in a forensic engineering firm is meant to alleviate concerns about contingencies within the Olsson estimates.
“This is services not to demolish or to do anything other than figure out the true condition of the viaduct,” he said. “I think if we’re going to have a vote on this, we won’t want to overstate or understate what the costs might be.”
He said it is not unlike going to the doctor to figure out what’s wrong, so the physician can decide what to prescribe.
“Before we can fix the viaduct we’d better find out what’s wrong with it,” Ptak said. “We’ll be in a better position to know what it’s actually going to take to fix it.”
While there was an agreement among council members during Monday’s work session to bring the ESI contract to a vote on May 11, there was some hesitancy to take on more engineering assessment costs.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg didn’t want to duplicate the same documentations from Olsson.
Rosenberg, who was one of two council members who voted against demolishing the viaduct, said given the current financial climate he is now not positive the repair option will pass in November. The city could be spending a lot of money for an assessment he said may not be necessary.
“Right now, with money tight, I’m really leery about spending this kind of money for anything,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s a traffic study or anything, we need to watch our expenses very carefully.”
Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said the city has a responsibility to provide as much information as possible to the public about the condition of and costs associated with the viaduct.
Rosenberg said from the feedback he received this isn’t what the petitioners would like.
“I’d just as soon save the money,” he said. “If this doesn’t pass then we would proceed to hire someone to do the assessment for demolition. It would be a lot cheaper in the long run.”
Mayor Corey Stutte said in conversations he’s had with petitioners they have wanted a second engineering opinion.
The forensic engineering examination also is important to provide an accurate timeline for years the structure could remain in service.
“There are some things to be considered that the forensics would help us with and it would help provide a much more honest assessment on where we’re at,” Stutte said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.