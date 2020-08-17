When members of the Hastings City Council meet on Aug. 24 they will determine the “not to exceed” amount to place on the Nov. 3 ballot for rebuilding the 16th Street viaduct.
Council members discussed during their work session Monday what amount they felt comfortable with proposing. While there was a desire among a couple council members for a smaller number, the consensus was to go with $12.5 million, at least for discussion on Aug. 24.
Anthony Siahpush, president of Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha, whose firm recently completed a forensic evaluation of the 85-year-old structure, told council members during their July 27 meeting repairing the viaduct isn’t a viable option.
The viaduct has been closed since May 2019 because of concern about its deteriorating condition. Many Hastings residents have expressed interest in having the structure repaired and reopened.
According to ESI’s report, the estimated cost for replacing the existing 570-foot-long, 26-foot-wide, two-lane bridge with a 590-foot-long, 38-foot-wide, four-lane bridge would be between $6.838 million and $7.062 million. Including engineering and architectural design of $512,857 to $529,672.50 — based on a 7.5% fee for the total cost of construction — ESI estimates the project would cost around $7.5 million.
Engineering firm Olsson provided the city with cost estimates in May 2019 for four options for the future of the viaduct.
Olsson updated those estimates, with higher amounts, in November 2019. Escalated mobilization and contingency costs factor into the higher cost estimate increases.
In light of the news from ESI last month, City Administrator Dave Ptak focused during Monday’s work session on the option from Olsson that includes removing and shortening the span of the bridge over the railroad using retaining walls. The cost estimate was $12,466,370.
This option includes the purchase of the former Taylor’s Steak House at 1609 N. Kansas Ave., underneath the bridge.
That $12.5 million total includes contingencies. Construction costs were estimated at $9.8 million. Ptak said he thought the contingencies were largely costs associated with the railroad.
“Everybody questioned ‘Why is the contingency so big?’ Because what they gave us is just the construction or demolition,” he said Monday. “Nobody knew at that time what the railroad would charge us, and we still don’t to a great extent.”
It was Councilman Butch Eley who suggested the “not to exceed” amount for the ballot be $12.5 million.
“The citizens have spoken and said they want to do something with this, so I think we need to give them that opportunity,” he said.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg pushed instead for $10 million. He said he believed potential contractors would bid an amount equivalent to whatever amount the council sets as the funding limit.
Councilman Ted Schroeder also said he favored $10 million.
Other council members said it was important to approve an amount for the ballot that is as realistic as possible with room for unknown costs.
Ptak said he would talk to the city’s bond counsel and get an estimate about the effect a $12.5 million bond would have on property taxes.
Also during Monday’s work session, Ptak and Utility Manager Kevin Johnson reviewed the proposed 2020-21 city and utility budgets with the council.
Total expenditures are $56,581,702 for the city budget and $84,920,417 for Hastings Utilities.
The city’s proposed property tax levy rate is 44.97 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same rate that has been in place since 2016. That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $449.70 in property tax to support the city of Hastings.
Utility rate changes proposed, based on a cost-of-service study, include an electric rate increase of 1%, which would be the first electric rate increase since 2016, and a natural gas rate increase of 3%, which is less than the originally projected increase of 5%.
Water and sewer rates are proposed to see no increases.
Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce; and Michael Krings, executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., provided program updates.
Both organizations receive funding out of the utilities budget.
Council members will act on the budgets during their regular meeting on Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.