Engineering personnel have begun moving from the City Building in downtown Hastings to the Hastings Utilities administration office on North Denver Avenue.
Updates on the continued city department reorganization highlighted the Hastings City Council annual retreat on Sunday afternoon at Lochland Country Club.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said City Engineer Dave Wacker announced recently he would retire May 1, marking 44 years with the city.
Ptak said the last year was particularly difficult for Wacker who told Ptak he received calls at home from people “who wanted to chew on me” pertaining to the city’s 16th Street viaduct project. His wife also received negative pubic feedback at work.
“I don’t condone people taking advantage or beating up on staff,” Ptak said.
The city offered Wacker the opportunity to continue to be involved on a consultant basis as a special projects coordinator.
“We have lots of opportunities we’d like to have Dave involved with,” Ptak said.
That includes the 42nd Street paving between U.S. Highway 281 and Baltimore Avenue, the city’s quiet crossing endeavor and two U.S. Highway 6 projects.
“Those are things we want to have his expertise and his ability to share his institutional knowledge,” Ptak said. “That’s second to none.”
Following Wacker’s retirement, solid waste superintendent Jack Newlun will report to environmental supervisor Marty Stange.
Ptak discussed that plan with Stange and Newlun together.
“It was like a love-fest between the two of them,” Ptak said. “I was very happy to see that it went so well in terms of that.”
Stange designed landfills for engineering firm Olsson before working for the city.
Ptak also informed the council that Amanda Scott will start March 16 as the city’s public information manager. She was assignments editor for NTV and handled the station’s social media and website presence.
“I think this will be a real opportunity to get a handle and have a better, one-voice approach to our city,” Ptak said.
Community Service officers will become part of the city’s development services office and help with code enforcement.
Ptak said property and vehicle maintenance will be the city’s next reorganization.
Council members Butch Eley and Scott Snell proposed establishing a sinking fund for the eventual purchase of a building that could be used as a central location for the city’s equipment fleet.
The city leases the Street Department building on A Street.
“I like Butch’s idea of creating a sinking fund, so when something does pop up we’re able to act quickly,” Snell said.
Snell also praised staff for improvements at the Hastings Municipal Airport with the addition last year of fixed base operator Hastings Air.
“Our airport has really rebounded a lot from where it was a few years ago,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “There’s a lot of activity out there.”
The council also discussed the next step for the city in implementing quiet crossings. Hastings recently received feedback from the BNSF Railway.
“I think before you jump to conclusions you need to have the (quiet crossing committee) review what we got from BNSF and let them review those crossings and make the recommendation to you,” Ptak said.
The quiet crossing zone needs to be at least ½ mile long.
“As you pick intersections you have to make sure you maintain that distance or the (Federal Railroad Administration) will come in and say it’s not long enough,” Ptak said.
Eley suggested informing the public of the quiet crossing plans for specific crossings, including crossings that may be closed, as soon as possible.
Also during the retreat, Ptak said the engineering department will present a plan for paving cemetery streets at the council’s March 16 work session.
The city is also considering $15,000 to convert all of the audio equipment in the council chambers to digital.
Ptak said that equipment is currently a “hodge-podge” of analog and digital that sometimes results in squealing audio.
Council vice president Ginny Skutnik, who ran the meeting in the absence of council president Paul Hamelink, suggested that may be an expense that could be covered with city keno funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.