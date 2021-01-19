It may take a while to obtain funding for the project, but city officials are excited about the prospect of renovating the city’s existing community center and adding a 9,500-square-foot addition for a civic and culture center.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, development services for the city of Hastings, presented during the Hastings City Council work session on Tuesday the final report of a study that looked into the feasibility of such a facility.
The addition would be constructed on the east side of the community center at 2015 W. Third St.
Planning for the project began in 2019 when the city and Adams County each contributed $7,500, with a $15,000 match from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, to fund a feasibility study to see what programs or venues Hastings is lacking for a community its size and what amenities may be possible.
That study, conducted by consultant team Wilkins Architecture Design Planning LLC of Kearney and Olsson, was completed in October 2020.
The study looked at several locations including downtown, Good Samaritan Village, the Imperial Mall and Hastings Family YMCA for a civic and culture center.
The project, as presented in the final report, is estimated to cost $2.8 million.
It includes meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for restrooms as well as additional parking, ingress and egress off Second Street and Woodland Avenue.
A nearby additional storage building for large equipment also is included in the cost estimates.
Parnell-Rowe said the feasibility study found walkability, close parking, and indoor and outdoor fitness space all important features.
Proposed features also include a gaming area with large windows that face Chautauqua Park, lobby and lounge, kitchen, coffee shop and classrooms.
Much of the space would be available for wider, community use.
Possible funding sources include the Community Civic Center Financing Fund through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said the city is eligible for up to a $750,000 match.
That grant cycle isn’t currently accepting applications for construction activities, however.
“We’re probably going to be waiting to apply, hopefully, next year in 2022 for this project,” he said.
A rental house currently stands where the storage building would be located.
The project cost estimate includes the acquisition of that house and the construction of the storage building.
“This is what allows the parking to be expanded at the community center, so Jeff has a place where he can store equipment he needs to have,” City Aministrator Dave Ptak said.
Council President Ginny Skutnik asked if the city would secure financing before starting on the project.
“Unless you want to write a check, Ginny, that would be probably what we would do,” Ptak said.
A Community Development Block Grant, as well as participation from Adams County, also would be potential funding sources.
Parnell-Rowe took over work on the project when she joined the city in January 2020. She succeeded former Development Services Director Don Threewitt.
“Lisa’s done a great job of picking up the ball and running with it as far as when Don left,” Ptak said. “I really appreciate Jeff’s input, as well as the consultants we used. I think it’s a very viable thing, and I think it would be a great asset to the community.”
Adams County Senior Services and the Golden Friendship Center now are housed in the community center.
Hassenstab said before the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, halted community activities, the space averaged 30-40 seniors every lunch hour. Seniors also exercised and engaged in a multitude of activities there.
“I think it’s heavily used,” he said. “It’s been a good relationship with the Golden Friendship group. This project has merit in our community.”
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm who, like Skutnik, serves south Hastings and the First Ward, said this is a topic the First Ward representatives have heard a lot about from constituents.
Ptak said the project would have a lot of benefits. Not only would it be a multigenerational facility and help the Parks and Recreation Department, but it would tie together existing Chautauqua Park amenities.
“It just makes a lot of sense to put this into really a campus atmosphere,” he said.
The final study is available at https://www.cityofhastings.org/government/administrative-services/reports-and-studies/
Also during the meeting, the council discussed a proposal for leasing of space at the Hastings Municipal Airport lease for mechanic services; and discussed the proposed Advanced Metering Infrastructure Phase 1, smart meter platform.
