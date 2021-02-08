The city of Hastings is making a slight change to the west side of its two-mile jurisdiction.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their meeting Monday to release property within extra-territorial jurisdiction and amend the official two-mile jurisdiction.
Releasing property within this area will allow property owners Timothy and Jeanne Cook to pursue a subdivision with the county. Currently, the Cooks’ property near Alda Avenue and 26th Street straddles the two-mile jurisdiction line, making about a quarter of the land within the extra-territorial jurisdiction while the other three-quarters remains outside the ETJ.
The Cooks want to establish a subdivision to incorporate an accessory structure and additional land to the south into their property from the adjacent landowners, Vernon and Phillis Cook.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved reappointing Lou Kully to the Hastings Planning Commission for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2024.
The council also unanimously approved appointing Greg Sinner, who recently moved back to Hastings from Doniphan, to the Hastings Planning Commission to a term expiring Jan. 14, 2022. Sinner will replace Eric Arneson on the Planning Commission.
Sinner was in attendance at the council meeting.
“We’re lucky to have you back in town,” Stutte said. “Thanks very much for your willingness to serve.”
Stutte thanked Arneson for his time on the board, as well, and encouraged Hastings residents interested in serving on a board or commission to fill out the application on the city website.
In other business, council members:
- Unanimously approved changing the zoning of property on Showboat Boulevard just north of East Idlewilde Road from agricultural and urban single-family residential district to single-family large lot residential district.
- Unanimously approved rezoning two lots of Buhr Addition on Second Avenue south of 26th Street from agricultural and urban single-family residential district to single-family large lot residential district.
- Unanimously approved the Buhr Addition final plat and bringing it into the corporate limits of the city.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary and final plat for Kurt Perry Subdivision on Showboat Boulevard just north of East Idlewilde Road.
- Unanimously approved awarding the city’s contract for annual fire extinguisher inspection and servicing for the 1,124 city-owned extinguishers to Integrated Security Solutions in the amount of $6,205. ISS had the lowest of five bids.
- Unanimously approved amending city code section addressing contaminated water to strike the term “non-contact” and have the term “non-potable” be inserted in its place.
