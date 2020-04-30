When they gather for their teleconference work session Monday, members of the Hastings City Council will hear about the forensic engineering examination process and get a more precise cost for repairing the 16th Street Viaduct.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., and can be accessed by the public at the “Agenda, Minutes and Media” link of the city officials page on www.cityofhastings.org.
Forensic engineer Anthony Siahpush with Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha will discuss the forensic engineering examination process.
“Once they have that assessment they would put it to different contractors as far as what it would actually cost to do that once they know what the condition of the bridge is,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
Council members voted on March 9 — after a strong response from petitioners — to rescind their resolution to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and place the repair option for the 85-year-old structure on the November ballot.
Council members voted 6-2 during their final meeting of 2019 to approve the “tear-down” option of a resolution that also included an extensive repair option; an option for a new bridge with a shorter span; and an option for constructing a new viaduct at a different alignment. The tear-down option was the cheapest provided by engineering firm Olsson, estimated to cost $1,464,140.
The extensive repair option is estimated to cost $3,095,120 and would extend the life of the existing structure 25-30 years.
The viaduct has been closed to traffic since the end of May 2019 based on an engineering assessment that highlighted severe deterioration.
According to the agreement with ESI, the contract includes an initial retainer fee of $26,900, which is 50% of the estimated cost of Condition Assessment and Forensic Analysis of the bridge.
The examination using X-ray and/or ground-penetrating radar for possible confirmation of the extent of corrosion is estimated at $13,971 per pier, per location.
The city talked to three different firms after checking to see which firms do forensic examinations of structures.
In addition to ESI, the city also contacted Western Engineering and Research Corp. and Weiss Janney Elstner Associates, both of Denver.
Ptak said the city asked for a proposal from ESI because it was the most cost-effective and closest to Hastings.
A forensic examination is important to have a more precise cost to repair the viaduct, he said.
“Right now we’ve got a lot of guesstimates,” Ptak said. “To be fair to those who want to keep it, we want the ballot language to be realistic as far as what it might cost. When you go to the doctor they try to figure out what’s wrong with you before they decide what medication to prescribe. Before we can fix the viaduct we'd better find out what’s wrong with it. We'll be in a better position to know what it's actually going to take to fix it.”
He said Siahpush will call in and talk about what his firm can do with the forensic examination.
“I hope the community will understand that this is an important thing to find out, deep down what the condition of the viaduct is, because you don’t want to just put some coating on it and make it look good if it’s not going to fix it for a decent term as far as a return on the money you are going to spend,” Ptak said.
ESI will present the more exact estimate in time to have ballot language submitted to the county clerk by Sept. 1, which is the deadline to have it added to November ballot.
There were a lot of contingencies with the earlier estimate from Olsson.
“People were somewhat concerned with those contingencies, whether they were fact or how legitimate they may have been, just because they were contingencies because there were things we didn’t know or thought may come into play,” Ptak said.
