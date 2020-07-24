Given the state of the 16th Street viaduct substructure, the structure can’t be repaired and must be replaced.
That is the finding of the forensic evaluation conducted by Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha. Anthony Siahpush, president of ESI, will provide a presentation about the evaluation and accompanying 260-page report during the Hastings City Council’s regular meeting Monday, beginning 5:30 p.m. at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Design and replacement of the viaduct is estimated to cost around $7.5 million. That amount doesn’t include the costs associated with working with the Union Pacific Railroad on the project.
According to the report, the substructure requires extensive restoration of the entire concrete perimeter and replacement of the steel reinforcing of all concrete pier columns.
From a structural standpoint, however, the rehabilitation of the pier columns and the pier caps/beams isn’t feasible without removal of the superstructure above. The existing piers also are too low, according to railroad regulations.
Nebraska bridge regulations state that in a major repair to a bridge, the drive deck must be at least 38 feet wide. The 85-year-old 16th Street structure is just 26 feet wide.
If there is an accident on a 38-foot-wide structure, traffic still can be moved around the blockage. Twenty-six feet is just two lanes and wouldn’t allow traffic to continue in the event of a blockage.
“If we do this they wouldn’t let us put it back at 26 feet,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said. “It’s basically rebuilding the bridge.”
Engineering firm Olsson previously provided an estimated cost of $3,095,120 for “extensive repair,” which was thought to be able to extend the life of the existing structure 25-30 years.
“They hadn’t done the forensics to know what needed to be done,” Ptak said.
“If we didn’t do a major repair we wouldn’t have had to widen it, but because we have to replace the piers it’s like building a new bridge and that’s where they come in in terms of that,” he said.
ESI estimates the cost to demolish the structure would be $1.452 million, which is similar to the $1.46 million demolition estimate from Olsson.
Council members voted 6-2 during their final meeting of 2019 to approve the “tear-down” option of a resolution. The resolution also included an extensive repair option; an option for a new bridge with a shorter span; and an option for constructing a new viaduct at a different alignment.
Council members voted in March to rescind their resolution to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and place the repair option for the 85-year-old structure on the November ballot.
Then on May 11, council members voted 7-1 to approve a retainer agreement with Engineering Specialists Inc. The initial retainer fee — $26,900 — was half of the $53,800 cost, plus an optional examination using X-ray and/or ground-penetrating radar for possible confirmation of the extent of corrosion estimated to cost $13,971 per pier. Testing three piers, plus the forensic analysis, would cost $95,713.
ESI’s report includes more than 200 photographs, many of which show crumbling concrete, exposed rebar, and rusted and corroded rollers that have eliminated seasonal expansion and contraction.
“You look at some of this, it’s just scary,” Ptak said.
According to ESI’s report, the estimated cost for a new bridge design as a replacement for the existing 570-foot long, 26-foot-wide, two-lane bridge with a 590-foot-long, 38-foot-wide, four-lane bridge would be between $6.838 and $7.062 million.
Including engineering and architectural design of $512,857 to $529,672.50 — based on a 7.5% fee for the total cost of construction — ESI estimates the project will cost around $7.5 million.
“That does not include anything the Union Pacific would charge us,” Ptak said. “(Siahpush) has talked with Union Pacific. We’ll have to do the engineering first and then we’ll have to take that engineering plan to the UP and then they’ll tell us, based on how long it’s going to take to do this, how much they are going to charge us on a per-day basis.”
