Even though Hastings City Council members approved on Feb. 22 the first reading of an ordinance to continue the city’s face covering mandate, the city now is recommending wiping the slate clean to avoid confusion.
Council members will address the second reading of Emergency Ordinance 4659 when they meet 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at 220 N. Hastings Ave.
At their Feb. 22 meeting, council members voted 5-2 — with Mayor Corey Stutte also voting in favor— to approve the amended policy, which would have extended the requirement to wear masks inside businesses and other public buildings until the city saw a 14-day rolling average of eight or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population per day — equating to two or fewer cases within the city of Hastings — maintained for two consecutive weeks. In addition to the two cases-per-day metric, there was also an end date of March 23.
They were one vote short of suspending the rules to have the policy take effect immediately.
City Administrator Dave Ptak recommended in his summary for the second reading of Ordinance 4659 to not approve the item due to the impending deadline of March 23.
If the rules would not be suspended on Monday, council members would act on the third reading of the ordinance during their March 22 meeting, which would be the day before it would be set to sunset.
If the rules were suspended on Monday, it would only be in effect for two weeks before it would be scheduled to sunset on March 23.
“This would be confusing to the public having to reconcile the various dates. If a mask ordinance would need to be considered in the future due to a surge of the coronavirus variants, it would be better for the Council to start from scratch and consider a new ordinance at that time,” the summary stated.
Also on Monday’s agenda is repealing Ordinance 4650 — the ordinance approved Nov. 23, 2020, which first established the mask requirement.
The only thing Ordinance 4659 amended was the section dealing with the sunset provision. All the remaining sections of Ordinance 4650, as far as where to wear a mask, are still in effect.
Repealing Ordinance 4650 will remove the provisions related to the original mask ordinance from the City Code. If a surge in coronavirus cases occurs in the future, the council would be able consider another mask ordinance.
While the city’s mask ordinance lapsed on Feb. 23, individual businesses and organizations can enforce their own requirements. Many Hastings businesses have signs on their doors asking patrons to wear masks.
Answering questions in an email, Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus wrote that businesses can maintain a mask requirement for entry to their establishments. They have the right to refuse service to anyone who refuses to wear a mask.
Restrictions and limitations the business chooses to enforce falls on them as the policy makers for their establishments.
Doremus wrote that police officers would not issue a citation for not wearing a mask.
The business owner could call the police if the individual refuses to leave. Police officers could be called to warn the individual against trespassing, and if they refuse to leave then, a citation could be issued.
The police department fielded several complaints while the city’s mask policy was in effect, and focused on education of the public and business owners as well.
“The majority of businesses and the public followed the restrictions, and we are appreciative of that,” he wrote.
There were no citations issued while the policy was in effect.
The city of Hastings also continues to require masks in all municipal facilities.
“We feel we need to not only protect our employees, but also protect the public while they’re doing business here,” Ptak said.
He said when it comes to keeping the mask requirement at municipal buildings, the city is going to follow the South Heartland District Health Department’s recommendation and continue that policy until the city reaches a 14-day rolling average of two or fewer cases per day average for two consecutive weeks.
Ptak has received pro-mask and anti-mask feedback.
“People who look at it as a public health issue are definitely pro-mask,” he said. “Those who are looking at it more as an individual-rights issue are anti-mask. The thing is, the virus doesn’t care which it is. It’s going to do its thing regardless.”
