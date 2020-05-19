Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday to determine a funding method to pay for repairs to Bladen Avenue as well as other sections of rural road.
The supervisors voted 7-0 during their regular meeting to approve a resolution creating a Rural Road Improvement District.
The district includes eight miles on Bladen Avenue, from Nebraska Highway 74 down to the Webster County line; Holstein Avenue four miles from U.S. Highway 6/34 south to Assumption Road; and Adams Central Avenue from 12th Street south to the existing roundabout.
“This is setting up a rural road district in the rural area,” Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said. “There will be no assessments to the adjoining properties as stated before.”
One requirement of the Rural Road Improvement District is the appointment of at least three people to serve on an advisory board, one from each roadway segment included in the project. Miller has perspective advisory board members in mind, but wanted to bring those names to the Road and Bridge Committee first, before taking them to the entire board.
The supervisors approved at their April 7 meeting 2020 asphalt contracts with Werner Construction for $2.8 million for 14 miles of asphalt overlay as well as a $377,876 Werner bid for seven miles of asphalt removal. Among those 14 miles of overlay, eight miles would be on Bladen Avenue, four miles would be on Holstein Avenue, and 1.75 miles would be on Adams Central Avenue.
The county had discussed putting the Adams County Office Building parking lot paving project into this bond, as well.
“We cannot do that because it’s in a municipal area and this is a rural road improvement district,” Miller said. “Those will be addressed in a separate funding process.”
Bids will be opened for the parking lot project on May 28.
The resolution authorizing the Rural Road Improvement District states the cost of the improvements isn’t to exceed $4.2 million. That amount was established at a time when the county thought the ACOB parking lot project could be included in the Rural Road Improvement District.
Miller stated in an email response to a question that the county doesn’t plan to expense more than $3.7 million, which would include the 14 miles of new asphalt and the county’s share of the work on Adams Central Avenue at the U.S. Highway 6/34 roundabout project at the agreed amount of $780,000.
Also during the meeting, Supervisor Scott Thomsen, who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee, discussed the safest way to reopen the Adams County Treasurer’s Office inside the courthouse.
Adams County temporarily suspended public access to the Treasurer’s Office starting March 27.
The county obtained five noncontact infrared thermometers, which were distributed to different county buildings.
“In discussing this with Melanie (Curry, Adams County Treasurer), one of the ways she can feel safe for her employees down there, and I agree with her 100%, is that we need to be able to scan and take the temperature of anybody coming in (to the courthouse),” Thomsen said.
He said security personnel are familiarizing themselves with the thermometers.
The Treasurer’s Office looks to reopen first by appointment. A date for reopening hasn’t been established yet.
“I would like to see the public, if they want to come into the courthouse, they would need to wear a mask,” said Thomsen, who was among the majority of supervisors wearing a mask during Tuesday’s meeting in the courthouse. “I think that’s becoming commonplace, pretty much, in Hastings.”
He said it would send a good message if employees wear masks when working with public, too.
“Otherwise the public is naturally going to complain, ‘Why aren’t you wearing a mask if we have to?’ ” he said.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Unanimously approved a release of securities.
- Unanimously approved pledging new securities.
- Unanimously approved participating in the 2020-21 HIDTA Grant for law enforcement aid.
- Unanimously approved the renewal of county employee vision insurance with National Insurance.
- Unanimously approved allowing Deputy County Attorney Dave Bergin to correct a typographical error in a quit claim deed for land sold by the county.
