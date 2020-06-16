Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 at their regular meeting Tuesday to grant the request from Lifehouse Church for the 2019 permissive exemption for the church’s new home it purchased in 2019.
The exemption in question equals $44,765 in property tax.
Lifehouse paid the first half of the property tax, $22,382.50, which was due May 1.
County Assessor Jackie Russell said, as she understands it, the county treasurer would have to contact all the affected taxing entities that received a portion of the payment and make sure it’s not a hardship to give it back in a lump sum. Otherwise, a payment plan could be set up.
The church purchased the former Paul Spady Motors building at 2850 Osborne Drive East on May 29, 2019, for $1.5 million.
Part of the building is being used for a for-profit business, but the space used by the church is nonprofit.
Russell spoke last year with Paige Mackey, children’s pastor and administrator for Lifehouse, about the process of filing for a permissive exemption. Russell informed her the church had missed the July 1 deadline for 2019 and was only eligible for the 2020 year at that point because Lifehouse missed the filing deadline.
The church never filed a permissive exemption for 2019.
Russell has said if someone purchases a property and converts it to a tax-exempt use, such as a church, the property owner has until July 1 of the same year to file a request for an exemption.
The purchaser has until Dec. 31 to apply for tax-exempt status for the upcoming year.
In this case, the property was purchased in May and the exemption wasn’t sought out before July 1.
Church representatives Mackey and Alton Jackson asked on Tuesday that the board consider making the decision to relieve the church of the property tax that’s been placed upon it for the nonprofit portion of its property, to honor its legal right to property tax exemption.
Exacerbating the property tax issue, financial giving at Lifehouse was negatively affected while the congregation wasn’t allowed to meet in person for several weeks due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“Not only have we gone through this crisis with the tax situation, but we’ve also gone through a crisis of trying to exist,” Jackson said.
Not long after the church moved into its new home last year, it also experienced a fire caused by an issue with the building’s sign.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said the county already had heard from the state what needed to be done in the case and it was out of the county’s hands.
Jackson said he called the state and was told the decision was up to the county board.
He asked for local help.
The church previously occupied a large space at the Imperial Mall, which closed May 31, 2019.
“Everybody got kicked out because owners of the mall, in New York, could give a rip about Hastings, Nebraska,” Jackson said. “I know you guys give a rip about Hastings, Nebraska.”
Russell said she has no power in adjusting Lifehouse’s 2019 permissive exemption.
Her powers include correcting property taxes and property value issues caused by clerical error, amended property and current year over/under valuations.
“I don’t think I can, legally, as an assessor correct anything at this point,” she said. “You’d have to talk to the property assessment division if there’s something you’re wanting to do.”
Russell said the property assessment division could file a Tax Equalization and Review case against the county board, the state tax commissioner could file a Tax Equalization and Review case against the county board, and as county assessor Russell herself could file a Tax Equalization and Review case in the matter.
Deputy County Attorney Dave Bergin said it’s possible the state auditor will call it a problem and void the county board’s decision.
Supervisors Dale Curtis, Scott Thomsen and Michael Stromer dissented.
The dissenting supervisors who spoke were empathetic to the church’s plight, but didn’t want to set a precedent.
“It’s an emotional issue, I understand that, but if we have statutes and laws we have to go by — there’s a lot of people who are hurting out there,” Thomsen said.
Supervisor Chuck Neumann made the motion to provide the exemption for Lifehouse Church. Supervisor Eldon Orthmann provided the second.
“Yeah, the auditor might come back and there might be this and there might be that,” Neumann said. “If it happens it happens. The auditors might say ‘You shouldn’t have done that.’ We got a 22-page audit, more or less, telling us things we needed to do. A lot of the things never get done year after year. I’m willing to take a chance.”
In other business, the supervisors:
Unanimously approved setting the public hearing needed to close a portion of South Winchester Avenue for 9:35 a.m. July 21.
Unanimously approved the bridge construction bid from Theisen Construction of Norfolk for a pair of projects, including the $200,000 county bridge match program funding site of Oregon Trail Road a ½ mile west of Showboat Boulevard and one in Nuckolls County. Theisen’s bid of $741,602 for both projects was the lowest of three bids received. The Nuckolls County Board of Commissioners also must approve the bid.
Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, tax list corrections for six over-under valuations.
Voted 6-0-1 to approve, as the Board of Equalization, a permissive exemption application from St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Neumann abstained.
Unanimously approved a revised Adams County employee wage step plan, which calls for 3% increases for employees still in the step plan, except for maintenance supervisor Tom Reichert, who is holding multiple positions and will receive an 8.2% increase. Employees no longer in the step plan will see 2.3% increases, which is the same as elected officials.
Unanimously approved a U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife contract renewal for $11,450, which is about $400 more than the previous year.
Unanimously approved a letter of agreement with Region 3 Behavioral Services through June 2022.
Unanimously approved a Region 3 county match request of $82,733, which is decrease of $149.
Unanimously approved setting the date to continue the isolated land hearing for 1:30 p.m. July 7.
Unanimously approved a resolution for the appropriation of funds including $15,615 for the public defender’s office, $160 for microfilm, and $1,026 for the Veterans Service Office to balance the 2019/2020 budget.
Voted 6-0-1 to adopt Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Healthy Me as the county wellness plan, at a cost of $138 per employee. Supervisor Glen Larsen abstained.
Received a program update and funding request of $10,000 from Horizon Recovery.
