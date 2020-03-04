Members of the Citizens’ Jail Committee are working to reduce the nearly $54 million estimate for a new Adams County justice center, and alleviate community concerns by moving the project from downtown Hastings to south of town.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors approved 6-1 on Tuesday an agreement to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000.
The agreement is conditional on the planned justice center receiving voter approval during the November election. It includes a $10,000 non-refundable option if voters do not approve the plan.
The purchase agreement also had unanimous support from the Citizens’ Jail
Committee.
The ground is owned by Butler Machinery, which had plans at one point to build a large machinery dealership there.
The 11 acres was one of two sites Adams County had been looking at as a potential justice center site after concerns had been shared with committee members about expanding on the Adams County Courthouse in downtown.
Supervisor Scott Thomsen said the M Street site was less expensive and had more suitable sewer infrastructure than the other site — seven acres at U.S. Highways 6 and 281.
“Our original (downtown) site, I still think, was a very, very good plan and I think this committee thought so too,” Thomsen said following a Citizens’ Jail Committee meeting on Tuesday. “In those discussions with other community leaders and business people it was not so much roadblocks but concerns.
“They’re concerns we took into consideration and obviously they are concerns. When this comes out, we’ll probably get concerns from other people about being (at M Street and U.S. Highway 281). You’re never going to please everybody. We had to address those concerns and ignore them and go on with what we thought — or legitimize those concerns and take into consideration would this work as well or maybe even better.”
He said by going with such large space allows for future expansion more easily than in downtown Hastings.
The new justice center would also include courtrooms and space for the county attorney and public defender offices.
With the Citizens’ Jail Committee now focused on the November election, committee members have now divided into three subcommittees to work on the project and promotion of a new justice center: a subcommittee focused on site, design and finance; a committee focused on social media; and a committee focused on cost comparison comparing to if nothing was done, look at cost savings, safety issues to help promote the project to the public.
Thomsen said during the Citizens’ Jail Committee meeting, the site, design and finance committee is working with representatives from Omaha architecture firm Prochaska & Associates to “shave off millions.”
“But it’s not enough millions,” he said.
He said the project estimate is now in the low to mid $40 million range.
“It still has to go down farther,” he said.
While the project scope will remain the same, with around 150 beds, Thomsen said cost-cutting has been achieved so far eliminating plans Prochaska had to renovate the courthouse.
“I don’t think those upgrades are needed because there is not going to be the strain on the mechanical that there would be or is now,” he said.
The county can budget for smaller upgrades in the future.
“It all boils down to, and our committee is expressing that, there’s needs and there’s wants,” Thomsen said. “We’re at the point dollar-wise that we’re going to limit this to needs and some of those wants are going to have to go.”
