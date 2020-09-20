With an antiquated jail in the courthouse that poses safety issues for jailers as well as inmates, some Adams County officials are making their case to voters for a new justice center.
Supervisor Scott Thomsen — who chairs the county’s building, grounds and equipment committee and has organized efforts to prepare the justice center proposal — made a presentation about the justice center plans Saturday morning at the former Wallace School. About 30 people were in attendance
The supervisors voted 6-1 in August to place the question on the general election ballot for a bond not to exceed $38 million.
“At present our jail is crumbling beneath us; I guess it’s actually crumbling above us,” Thomsen said.
Pipes are leaking into the courtrooms below.
“We’re spending a ton of money on maintenance just to keep it running, and we’re spending more and more almost every day,” he said.
The county board approved an agreement in March to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000 as a site for the justice center. There is also room there to expand in the future.
A new, more efficient jail won’t require the same ratio of staff to inmates that is there currently, Thomsen said.
The current jail has a 37-bed capacity with another three beds for booking and three special-purpose beds.
“On any given day we could have that many (inmates) housed elsewhere,” Thomsen said.
Late last week Adams County had about 30 inmates housed in other counties — a number Thomsen said was on the low end.
Thomsen is working with a citizens committee to plan for the justice center. The committee also includes county officials such as Sheriff John Rust, County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss and Public Defender Shon Lieske, all of whom would have offices based at the justice center.
Adams County hired Omaha architecture firm Prochaska & Associates to help plan for the jail.
The county is looking at constructing a new jail because the current county jail, which was constructed in 1962, has out-of-date infrastructure and is non-compliant with state regulations. It can stay open only because it is grandfathered in to stay in operation under old rules.
In transporting and housing inmates elsewhere, Adams County’s annual costs are anticipated to increase from $1.69 million in 2018 to $13.74 million by 2050.
“That’s your tax dollars, that’s my tax dollars we’re giving to other counties,” Thomsen said.
He estimated during his 10 years on the board, Adams County has spent at least $10 million to send inmates to other counties.
While the general population of Adams County isn’t anticipated to grow, Prochaska has projected that the county’s jail population will increase.
Currently, inmates are escorted by sheriff’s deputies among the general public to courtrooms. In newer justice centers, inmates are kept separate, Thomsen said.
“It would just kill me if something would ever happen to an innocent bystander out there,” he said. “You just don’t need prisoners mixed in with the general public.”
He said he is constantly searching for more space for county departments.
“No matter how hard you try to keep government from growing it grows,” he said.
Thomsen estimates 25 tons of records are kept on the top floor of the Adams County annex building. The floor is sagging under the weight, he said.
There are mold issues in the annex basement, where the public defender’s office is housed.
Most of the sheriff’s office operations will remain at the courthouse to minimize justice center costs.
While the ballot language says “not to exceed $38 million,” the cost estimate is actually about $37 million.
“We all know how things change,” Thomsen said. “Hopefully it won’t even run that much, and if it doesn’t we won’t spend that much.”
The Board of Supervisors is prepared to put it to a vote to pay for a new jail with a nickel tax, for a maximum amount allowed of $25.8 million, if the ballot issue fails.
“We have to have a jail,” Thomsen said. “In my mind that is the most important issue facing the county today … to get a new jail built and as fast as we can do it.”
Thomsen said including the justice center in the project would save the county money in the long run.
He acknowledged there will be a bigger burden on farmers to pay for the justice center or jail.
“It’s an agricultural economy here; we all understand that,” he said.
According to updated information provided by the county’s bond counsel, D.A. Davidson, at $37 million with an annual interest rate of 2.45%, the property tax levy to pay off the bond would be 4.29 cents per $100 valuation.
The average-priced home in Hastings is $123,526. According to current projections, the average annual increase on such a home to fund the justice center would be $52.99, or $4.42 per month.
For a house valued at $100,000 the annual cost would be $42.90, and $85.80 for a house valued at $200,000.
For irrigated farm ground the annual increase would be $3.27 per acre, or $2,093.25 per section.
Penny Pratt, whose family farms outside of Hastings, said she doesn’t dispute the need for a new jail and called Thomsen’s argument “beautiful,” but said given the current state of the farm economy now isn’t the right time for such a project.
“I recognize what you are talking about is an ideal situation, it’s a wonderful thing — if we have the money,” she said. “I don’t see that we have the money now.”
The $1.6 million the county is spending now to transport prisoners will help offset the bond.
The annual payment for the justice center would be $2.28 million to pay off the debt in 20 years. The annual bond amount for the jail would be $1.65 million.
A few county officials said they have received overtures from officials in other counties stating if Adams County constructed a new jail those other counties would send inmates there.
There will be another informational meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave.
Thomsen will be meeting with the Hastings League of Women Voters on Oct. 9. He is working on dates to present in Roseland and Kenesaw.
He also is meeting with service clubs, including Sertoma on Monday.
