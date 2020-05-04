Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval during their regular meeting Monday of the Bohlen Fourth Subdivision concurrent with vacation of the Bohlen Third Subdivision.
Applicant Barbara Bohlen of Hastings would like to subdivide 9.80 acres at the southeast corner of Prairie Lake Road and Blaine Avenue. The proposed subdivision contains an existing house, metal building, septic system, and well. The property was subdivided in 2017 as Bohlen Third Subdivision. The Third Subdivision contained 3.94 acres.
