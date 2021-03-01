Norder Supply is looking to expand the footprint of its Juniata location on U.S. Highway 6/34.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-0 during their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of Norder Second Subdivision concurrent with the vacation of Norder Subdivision. The recommendations are to the Adams County Board of Commissioners, which will meet Tuesday.
Norder would like to purchase additional land from Jerrad and Sherri Stroh to increase the size of its current subdivision. The proposed plat would contain 5.38 acres.
The proposed subdivision contains an existing agriculture business building on the property. A portion of the property was subdivided in 2000 as Norder Subdivision with four acres.
The applicant would like to vacate Norder Subdivision concurrently with the approval of the Norder Second Subdivision. The plat also would vacate a portion of an existing utility easement. The plat doesn’t fall within the flood plain.
Speaking on behalf of Norder Supply, Dave Karr, who oversees facility operations for the company, said future plans include warehouse storage and bulk seed bins.
“The property will give us enough room that we can do that,” Karr said.
The Norder Juniata site is at 9765 W. U.S. Highway 6.
Board members also unanimously recommended Freeland Creek 9th and 10th subdivisions, respectively, within the Freeland Creek development south of Hastings, just west of U.S. Highway 281.
Freeland Creek Subdivision was preliminary platted in 2006. Developer John Rostvet has made some changes to the original preliminary plat, such as location of lots and roads. The changes in flood plain have led to some of the changes.
The plat owner would like to add additional land to his lot creating Freeland Creek 9th Subdivision containing 2.01 acres. There is an area on the plat for drainage. A portion of the parcel may fall within the boundaries of the 100-year flood plain. Ingress and egress will be off of Haymeadow Ridge, a private road.
Then, board members unanimously recommended approval of Freeland Creek 10th Subdivision on the northern edge of Freeland Creek. Rostvet has made some changes to the original preliminary plat to allow for the development of a road to connect with U.S. Highway 281.
Board members also voted 8-0-1 to table Shaw Subdivision No. 4 at 15200 Powerline Road near Bladen because the applicants weren’t present during the meeting. Board chairman Dean Rolls abstained.
According to the meeting information packet, applicant Shirley Shaw would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 8.63 acres. The proposed subdivision contains an existing agriculture storage building, grain bins and well.
There is a proposed easement on the east side for ingress and egress. There is an existing easement on the south side for utilities.
A portion of the plat does fall within the flood plain, but the buildings do not. All requirements of the existing county and village subdivision regulations and zoning regulations have been met.
