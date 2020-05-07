Adams County soon will be seeking bids for paving the Adams County Office Building parking lot.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to authorize Lance Harter with Oak Creek Engineering of Kearney to let bids to pave the parking lot with concrete.
This was after the supervisors unanimously rejected a $190,279.50 bid on March 17 for surfacing the county parking lot — between Third and Fourth streets and St. Joseph and Kansas avenues — near the Adams County Office Building with asphalt. It was the only bid received. The engineer’s estimate for asphalt was $125,430.
“Asphalt’s a very poor choice,” Supervisor Dale Curtis said. “Cars are parked there long term during the day, oil leaks, gas leaks, the heavy weight on asphalt during the summer — if you don’t concrete it we’re crazy.”
Also during the meeting, supervisors unanimously approved gravel agreements, as well as maintenance agreements with the five township boards that have responded so far: Denver, Hanover, Kenesaw, Silver Lake and Wanda.
The agreements are for July 1 through Dec. 31, at which point the township governments are dissolved and Adams County takes oversight of those gravel roads, according to the public vote in November, 2018.
Township boards that haven’t responded so far have until July 1 to do so.
“We’re just taking them as we get them right now,” Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said.
In other business, the supervisors:
Unanimously approved an amended resolution for county asphalt projects.
Unanimously approved a $68,381.50 bid from Ace Irrigation for culverts.
Unanimously approved creation of the Bohlen Fourth Subdivision at the southeast corner of East Prairie Lake Road and South Blaine Avenue concurrent with vacation of the Bohlen Third Subdivision.
