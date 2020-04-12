Adams County is stepping up public screening at the courthouse even as more people are staying home and conducting transactions remotely.
Scott Thomsen, a member of the Adams County Board of Supervisors who chairs the county’s buildings, grounds and equipment committee, said security personnel are asking more questions of visitors who enter the courthouse.
“At the courthouse we’re going to start asking an awful lot of questions of everybody that comes in, ‘Where have you been?’ ‘Do you have a temperature?’ ” he said.
That extra screening step began Friday.
The county also is in the process of obtaining an infrared, non-contact thermometer to take the temperature of everyone who comes into the courthouse.
“It’s not the easiest thing in the world to get one of those non-contact thermometers. That’s on its way, but it won’t be here till next week,” Thomsen said Friday.
Public attendance at the courthouse is way down as there is more of a movement for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Adams County temporarily suspended public access to the treasurer’s office starting March 27.
Thomsen said then that since March 19, when the county limited public attendance at the courthouse to 10 people at a time, visitation there has gone from 500-700 people per day to about 200 people.
Giving his committee report during the county board’s regular meeting on April 7, Thomsen said 36 members of the public entered the courthouse on April 6.
He said the treasurer’s office is seeing more transactions online and by mail.
“Which is just great because it not only benefits us and our employees, it benefits the public, too,” he said. “It’s much easier to social distance if there aren’t a ton of people around.”
He said no courthouse employees have missed work since social distancing efforts began.
As the economy is stunted by the effects of COVID-19, Thomsen said he is unsure whether the bond issue to pay for a new Adams County justice center will make it onto the November ballot.
“We’re still forging ahead with plans, but as of today I’m not really confident that we’re going be able to put that on the November ballot,” he said Friday. “We just have to look at the average taxpayer. I mean, I’m one, too. I just don’t think at this point in time it’s fair to expect them to pay more on their taxes if they’ve been without work for quite some time. We’re keeping a close eye on that.”
