The Adams County property tax rate is increasing by 10% due to indebtedness, but county officials say that increase has brought much needed infrastructure improvements.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 during their meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution authorizing the 2020-21 budget. Supervisor Glen Larsen was in attendance at the meeting, but not present for the vote.
The 2020-21 tax levy rate is .300488, or just over 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase from .272327 last year.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $300.49 in property tax to support Adams County government compared to $272.32 last year.
Last year, the county’s bond payment was around $200,000. This year it is $633,042.09.
“I appreciate all the officeholders and what they did; I think they really held the line,” Supervisor Chuck Neumann, who chairs the county budget committee, said after the vote. “I do also apologize that (the levy) went up 10%. That was due to indebtedness.”
County officials — Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller, Zoning administrator Judy Mignery and Information Technology Coordinator Ron Kucera — prepared the budget.
The supervisors approved in May creating a Rural Road Improvement District.
The district includes eight miles on Bladen Avenue, from Nebraska Highway 74 down to the Webster County line; Holstein Avenue four miles from U.S. Highway 6/34 south to Assumption Road; and Adams Central Avenue from 12th Street south to the existing roundabout.
The supervisors approved at their April 7 meeting 2020 asphalt contracts with Werner Construction of Hastings for $2.8 million for 14 miles of asphalt overlay as well as a $377,876 Werner bid for seven miles of asphalt removal. Among those 14 miles of overlay, eight miles would be on Bladen Avenue, four miles would be on Holstein Avenue, and 1.75 miles would be on Adams Central Avenue.
“But they are capital project improvements that taxpayers like,” Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said. “Boy, those roads, you guys, if you haven’t driven Bladen and/or Adams Central, they are a good product.”
With the opening Monday of the roundabout at U.S. Highway 6/34 and Adams Central Avenue, all county 2020 roads projects are complete — except for the interlocal project with the city of Hastings to pave 42nd Street.
“It’s money well spent,” Supervisor Scott Thomsen said.
“Harvest drivers will really appreciate them.” Miller added.
The county is transferring $1.5 million out of inheritance into the general fund. Within that amount is funding for projects such as repaving the Adams County Office Building parking lot and 42nd Street paving project interlocal costs.
The county’s operating proposed budget is $36.58 million, which is a 12% increase from $32.69 million for 2019-20. The county’s total property tax request is $11.59 million, which is an 11% increase from $10.46 million last year.
One reason the levy rate is increasing is that valuation is stagnant.
The countywide taxable valuation increased by only about $15 million — $3.855 billion, up from $3.84 billion for the previous year. That increase is less than half of 1%.
Also discussed during the budget talks on Tuesday was the interlocal agreement with the city of Hastings for Hastings Public Library funding.
The county is budgeting $205,000 for the library fund. That amount would be an increase from $167,772 last year.
Neumann said the increase came out of discussions between county and city officials at combined services meetings.
Hastings Public Library Director Amy Hafer provided library usage statistics, showing rural residents represent 20% of library usage. The proposed increased library fund amount is 15% of the library’s overall funding request.
“Based off of 15% it was $205,000.” Neumann
Hastings City Administrator Dave Ptak presented the county board with an interlocal agreement Tuesday morning that stated the county would pay 15% of the library request for taxable funds.
County budget committee members were uncomfortable using a percentage for budgeting, and went forward with $205,000 — or what is collected through taxes.
“You’re going to get whatever we levy for,” Neumann said.
“If it only comes in at $197,000, they only get $197,000,” Miller added.
The .300555 levy rate doesn’t include funding for political subdivisions including townships, rural fire districts and the Adams County Agricultural Society, which collectively must keep their asking under 15 cents.
The Ag Society is requesting $702,122 and a levy equal to 1.82 cents per $100 valuation.
Mignery questioned whether the purchase of alcohol to sell at fairgrounds events is included in that amount.
“Tax dollars can’t pay for that,” she said. “The auditor will get mad.”
She said the Ag Society is only statutorily required to run the fair.
In other business, the supervisors:
u Unanimously approved accepting a $1,186 juvenile services grant from the state of Nebraska.
u Unanimously approved the Nebraska Department of Transportation annual certification of program compliance form, and 2019-2020 federal aid buy-out funds.
u Unanimously approved a resolution allowing funds to be paid out of the Health Fund for prepayment of Blue Cross Blue Shield premiums, with funds being reimbursed after monthly payroll.
u Unanimously approved receiving $6,223.05 from the West Blue Township and added the West Blue’s $10,138.27 outstanding gravel invoice to Mid-Nebraska Aggregate to the county claims that were approved Tuesday.
u Unanimously approved releasing securities of $225,000 and $215,000.
u Voted 6-0-1 to approve a resolution calling for the special issue of a proposed justice center being placed on the 2020 general election ballot. Neumann abstained.
uUnanimously approved a resolution calling for the special issue of the Adams County Surveyor being retained as an elected official.
u Voted 6-1 to approve an underwriting engagement letter with D.A. Davidson regarding the proposed justice center project.
u Unanimously approved a 2.4% wage increase for G4S security personnel.
