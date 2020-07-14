Eight newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among Thayer County residents have been linked to recent golf outings, the Public Health Solutions District Health Department announced Tuesday.
Six of those eight cases, plus an additional case in a Jefferson County resident, have been linked to a tournament at the Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center on July 3, the health district said in a news release.
The two other Thayer County cases appear to be related to a separate golf tournament in York, said Public Health Solutions, which serves Thayer, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties.
Alarm bells related to the Clay Center event went off in the middle of last week when the first positive cases among tournament participants were confirmed outside the South Heartland Health District, which includes Clay County. The clubhouse at Crooked Creek was closed to walk-in traffic on Wednesday.
As of Saturday, positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among residents of both the South Heartland and Public Health Solutions districts with a common tie to the Clay Center golf course. Officials of both districts were investigating the cases to identify close contacts of the infected individuals and instruct them to quarantine.
In a social media post on Saturday, the country club said positive cases had been confirmed among both patrons and staff, but that officials there were unaware of any staff members having COVID-19 symptoms while working.
South Heartland has advised anyone who visited the Crooked Creek golf course or clubhouse between July 3 and July 8 and didn’t wear a mask or maintain social distancing while there to take precautions and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the last date they were on the premises.
The precautions include always wearing a mask or cloth face covering when around others and keeping 6 feet apart from others.
Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, said as of Tuesday evening, two recently diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among South Heartland district residents have been linked to the Crooked Creek golf event.
The South Heartland district encompasses Clay, Adams, Webster and Nuckolls counties.
In Tuesday’s news release, Public Health Solutions said contact investigations related to the new cases remain in progress, and that PHS has made more than 100 investigatory calls in connection to them.
Officials anticipate more positive cases as individuals develop symptoms or seek testing in the days ahead, PHS said.
“The risk of bringing the virus back to members of your household, workplace or community (is) greatly increased when face coverings are not used and social distancing is not observed while participating in events or gatherings,” said Kim Showalter, health director for Public Health Solutions. “One healthy adult may contract the virus and have a very mild case of illness but unknowingly transmit to a friend or family member who may work with at-risk individuals such as at a long-term care facility or hospital.
“As we see positive cases increasing, it is more important than ever to take the necessary precautions when going out in public. Although you may not become seriously ill, your actions can absolutely affect vulnerable individuals in your community. Wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and vigilant hand hygiene is our best defense in slowing the spread of this virus.”
The recent increase in the tally of positive cases in Thayer County has prompted government agencies there to again restrict access to public buildings that had been reopened. The Hebron city office and all Thayer County buildings are closed to the public at this time
“I would like to urge the citizens of Hebron to be considerate of the health of others and I encourage people to please practice social distancing and wear a mask if possible,” Hebron Mayor Doug Huber said in a social media post announcing closure of the city office until further notice.
In a news release Tuesday evening, Bever, of the South Heartland health department, said the public needs to know cutting corners on social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions can put communities at risk.
“Whenever people gather and are not physically distancing from others or wearing masks, it increases the risk of spreading this virus,” Bever said. “I want people to know that any of us can infect other people two days before we ever get symptoms ourselves. That’s why it is important to take precautions whenever we are out and about around other people — at work, at church, at the store, at sports events, at bars and restaurants, and any other place where people are gathered together.”
In recent contact tracing, Bever said, South Heartland has found an average of nine or 10 “close contacts” for new COVID-19 cases on its work list — and that’s too many.
“We would like to see that number come down to the low single digits so that there are under four close contacts to any positive case,” she said. “This would help slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of people who are exposed and need to be in quarantine. We can get there if people take the necessary precautions when they are out in public and especially at larger events.”
South Heartland on Tuesday evening reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the district since the previous night. The new cases include one in Adams County (a man in his 60s), two in Clay County (one man and one woman, both in their 20s), and one in Nuckolls County (a man in his 60s).
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
