Seven new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Adams County were announced over the weekend by the South Heartland District Health Department.
On Friday night, the health department reported positive test results for two men — one in his 40s and the other in his 60s. Both were isolated at home as of Friday night and were being actively monitored by the health department.
One of the men was a known contact of a positive case in Hall County. Officials were investigating to determine the possible source of exposure for the other man.
Then, on Sunday the health department reported another five confirmed positive cases in Adams County.
One case is a woman in her 40s who is home-isolated and is being actively monitored. The woman is a health care worker linked to the Emerald Nursing & Rehabilitation Lakeview in Grand Island, where positive cases have been announced by the neighboring Central District Health Department.
Another case is a child with contact to a confirmed case who is an employee at JBS Swift & Co. in Grand Island, where multiple positive cases have been announced. The family is quarantined and is being actively monitored.
Cases three through five for Sunday include:
- A man in his 50s who is in isolation and is being monitored
- A woman in her 20s
- A man in his 30s
Contact investigations are under way in cases three through five.
Sunday's new case confirmations bring to 13 the number of positive cases being reported for Adams County. A 14th case is a Colorado man in his 50s who spent time in Adams County, tested positive in Adams County and at last report was hospitalized at Mary Lanning Healthcare, but who for statistical purposes is counted as a positive case in his county of residence.
The South Heartland District Health Department serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. As of Sunday evening, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties still stand at zero confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Friday night, the health department reported a first positive case in Webster County. On Saturday, however, the department announced it had received incorrect information and that the patient's test actually had come back negative.
As of Friday, Mary Lanning Healthcare reportedly was treating two patients for COVID-19. The first positive case confirmed in Adams County already has made a full recovery, South Heartland announced previously.
The health department continues to encourage social distancing and prevention practices to reduce the numbers of new cases through community spread.
“Community spread is when the source of the exposure is unknown — and this can happen easily when the majority of COVID-19 illness is mild to moderate, with few symptoms. Because of this, we can unknowingly be infected and unintentionally pass the virus to our family, friends, co-workers and others,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland health department, in a Sunday news release. “We encourage everyone to do their part to protect each other, especially those who are more vulnerable, and to help keep the cases numbers low in our counties.”
The U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain — for example, in grocery stores and pharmacies, and especially in areas where significant community-based transmission has been reported. For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
On March 31, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a state-directed health measure for the four counties in the South Heartland district to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact. These measures will be in effect at least until May 11.
