LINCOLN — Keven Lightner tried to do what he always did: Tough it out.
What started as a cough developed into a feeling of drowning.
Over a period of nine days, Lightner couldn’t shake the illness.
“He really didn’t feel good, but didn’t want to admit that it really, possibly could be COVID,” said Erin Lightner, Lightner’s ex-wife. “I think he was probably scared and a little bit nervous.”
The two have remained closer than ever after their divorce, she said.
On July 28, Lightner, 55, admitted himself to the ER at CHI St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. He tested positive for COVID-19.
In the days since, his condition has worsened. His temperature measured 105 degrees on Friday.
“He’s basically powered through every single COVID symptom that there is,” Erin said.
He’s suffered a collapsed right lung and atrial fibrillation (rapid heart rate) of 190 beats per minute.
Lightner, the former Adams Central football standout and first-team All-Big-Eight Husker lineman in 1987, is in a fight for his life.
Lightner, who “works out religiously, six days a week” and has no underlying health conditions, lies unconscious and intubated in a hospital bed. He’s currently living off of a ventilator.
“The hospital has said he really powered through some really crummy days to have come in there in the shape that he was in,” said Erin.
Lightner’s doctors have deemed his case as the worst they’ve seen regardless of age, since the pandemic began.
“They’re thinking because of his overall health, that that’s really what is helping him right now,” Erin said. “He’s got a lot of fight in him, obviously. He is sort of defying odds.”
Lightner flew back stateside from Japan in mid-June to visit his children and family before football season started back up.
For the last five seasons, he has coached professionally for the Fujitsu Frontiers, who play in Japan’s X-League — the top league there. The Frontiers have won four straight “Rice Bowls” — the league’s championship.
“They worship him there,” Erin said. “They’re, of course, devastated to hear their coach is over here suffering through this.”
Lightner was scheduled to fly back to Japan on July 4, his birthday, but coronavirus-related travel restrictions prohibited his return.
For those wondering, Lightner was tested for COVID-19 in Japan before flying back. The tests were all negative, according to Erin. He contracted the disease here in Nebraska.
“They wear masks over there all the time out of courtesy,” Erin said of Japan. “Over there you wear a mask even if you have a little sniffle to protect other people, not because you’re scared of getting something. That’s where we (Amercians) are just so twisted in our thinking.”
Lightner’s health insurance in Japan won’t cover his American hospital bill. A GoFundMe page was set up by close friend and University of Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold and his wife, Kelly. Lightner coached with Leipold at Nebraska-Omaha (1998 to 2000). The page had raised more than $30,000 as of late Friday evening.
Erin prides herself on her privacy. She says she is outgoing but likes the things in her life to remain out of public eye, for the most part.
However, Lightner’s situation was different.
The attention began from their son Kade’s social media asking for prayers. Then, a flood of requests began to consume Erin’s profiles, as well.
Instead of attempting to keep up with all of the questions, Erin created a Facebook page for updates.
She posts daily, sometimes multiple times, providing the necessary details. Those can be found at https://www.facebook.com/klightner57.
“I just couldn’t have these hordes of people on my personal Facebook page,” said Erin. “We don’t give literal blow-by-blows, but I think the literal reason why I felt this needed to be done was two things: Keven has coached so many kids who respect him and think the world of him, as does Husker Nation, people who don’t even know him. There’s just that attention there of being a former Husker.
“Also, I just felt like if one person saw what COVID could do to a person who’s still fairly young and as athletic and as healthy as he is and in the blink of an eye he’s on life support … if it changed one person’s thoughts and views on wearing a mask or following the guidelines, then (telling Keven’s story) is worth it.”
Erin understands that Lightner’s situation won’t change everybody’s opinion of the pandemic or the coronavirus.
“That’s America,” she said. “And that’s unfortunate in this regard because there are lives being put at risk. But that’s where we are coming from.
“I don’t want my children to see their father die.”
