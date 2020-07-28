The Adams Central Board of Education will have a special meeting Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. to vote on plans for its students returning to classrooms this fall.
The board met Monday for a work session to discuss various aspects of the return, including whether face coverings should be required.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said the board reviewed the entire plan for the school district, but the issue of face masks was the most controversial topic.
“The board had a healthy discussion about that,” he said.
A committee of three board members was formed to specifically examine various aspects of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as they work to reopen the school.
Scott said the plans are nearly ready for the board to vote upon, at which time he will make the plan available to the public, as well. He said the plan will be subject to change to match the directed health measures enacted by the state of Nebraska.
He said the board has been as thorough as possible with the current information available. The plan will be reviewed Wednesday by the Adams Central Safety and Security committee made up of patrons and staff. The South Central District Health Department also is reviewing the plan to offer suggestions.
The health department is recommending students go back to school, but wear face coverings when possible to help prevent the spread of the virus. The final decision on those recommendations is left to each school board.
Overall, Scott said, the goal of the school board and administration is to get students back into the classroom and have them in session as much as possible.
“This still will change and grow with everything we learn down the line,” he said. “Please have patience with us as we try some things that may work and some things that may not.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.