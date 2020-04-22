Seniors at Adams Central High School voted to postpone graduation until July in hopes of being able to gather together for their final send-off.
The school, like those across the state, has been closed due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Adams Central was scheduled to have a graduation ceremony on May 10, but the directed health measures implemented across Nebraska will prevent that from occurring.
Superintendent Shawn Scott sent a letter to students and parents Wednesday outlining the plan at this point.
“As you all know, the Adams Central administration, school board and faculty are all committed to making the best of the situation thrust upon us due to COVID-19,” he wrote. “We have been working toward finding a way to have your child’s graduation be something to remember.”
In the past week, Scott said the school surveyed the senior students, giving them two options for graduation. One option would be a virtual graduation ceremony online. The second option was to delay the ceremony to July 26 and hope that the directed health measures have been relaxed to allow at least 300 people at a gathering.
Scott said that with a graduating class of 84 and their parents, they would need to have clearance from the South Heartland District Health Department for 300 people. If siblings are included, that number grows to at least 350.
“It’s all going to depend on what the health department allows us to do,” he said.
Almost 80% of the seniors preferred the option to have graduation on July 26 in a modified setting.
“The numbers surprised me,” Scott said. “I thought more would want to just get this done with.”
If the school can’t have clearance for 300 people on July 26, it will have to cancel the graduation ceremony and provide a virtual graduation instead. Scott said the decision rests with the health department and may be changed or canceled with little notice.
The modified ceremony would be held at the Adams Central Elementary gym, due to the construction on the Adams Central High School parking lot.
At this time, they plan to have the procession into the gym, opening remarks, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, presentation of the class, followed by students receiving diplomas and ending with the traditional video of baby/senior pictures. Right now, there won’t be a band or choir at the ceremony. Weber’s Studio will have a photographer for class and individual pictures. The plan is also to live-stream the event for family members who can’t attend.
Many other events for seniors — like prom, senior barbecue and others— have been canceled. Scott said some parents are trying to hold events this summer for seniors and encouraged parents to follow health department guidelines.
But for the graduation, Scott said they wanted to make sure to give seniors a memorable experience if possible. They’ve been working with the health department to find ideas that will work within the directed health measures.
“We had a couple creative ideas we wanted to do that got shut down by state commissioner and health department,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.