It was a relatively quiet day in the South Heartland public health district, with a net increase of only one case in the district’s total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The South Heartland District Health Department reported Monday night that two new cases had been confirmed in Adams County. One patient is a woman in her 40s, and the other is a man in his 60s. The new cases bring Adams County’s total to-date case count to 100. (A 101st case was a Colorado man who had spent time in the county was hospitalized in Hastings for 22 days but for statistical reasons was counted in his county of residence.)
Meanwhile, a case previously reported for Clay County was statistically reassigned to Hall County after officials determined the patient actually lives there. That reduces the number of reported Clay County cases from five to four.
Webster County held steady for the day with two cases. Nuckolls County still has no cases.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Overall, the district has reported a total of 106 cases and one death. As of April 17, 38 of the patients had recovered.
News from neighboring public health districts was more grim on Monday. The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported 28 new cases and three more deaths, bringing the district’s death toll to 11.
A Hamilton County woman in her 60s died on Friday. A Hall County woman in her 80s and a Hall County man in his 60s both died on Sunday.
The Central district’s case total stood at 529 as of 2 p.m. Monday, with 505 of those cases in Hall County, 18 in Hamilton County and six in Merrick County.
“We expect the numbers to continue to rise in the next 10 days,” the Central health department said in its Monday news release.
CDHD advises continued social distancing, staying at home, and if it is necessary to leave the house, wearing a well-fitting mask at all times.
In the Two Rivers Public Health District, which borders South Heartland to the west and encompasses seven counties, an explosion of 131 new cases reported Monday was attributable almost entirely to Dawson County, where 127 of the 131 were counted. The other four new cases were in Buffalo County.
Other area county tallies as of Monday were Kearney County and Jewell County, Kansas, four; Franklin County, three; Smith County, Kansas, two; and Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan counties, zero.
