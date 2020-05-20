Four more Adams County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to numbers from the South Heartland District Health Department.
As of Thursday night, South Heartland’s running tally of laboratory-confirmed positive cases showed four more cases for Adams County than it did the previous night.
Adams County now shows 257 cases to date, along with 23 in Clay County, five in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County, for a total of 286. The Clay, Webster and Nuckolls county tallies remained unchanged from Wednesday to Thursday. The first positive case in the district was reported on March 18.
At least 175 of the 257 patients have recovered. The district’s death toll related to COVID-19 stands at 11.
In a news release Wednesday night, South Heartland announced that TestNebraska will be on hand in two locations within the district next week: The Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. May 26 and 8-11 a.m. May 27; and the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center from 3-6 p.m. May 27.
To register for these events, go to testnebraska.com.
“TestNebraska provides an opportunity to expand our local testing capacity for COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director. “More testing helps us know the level of the virus in our communities so that we can reduce the spread of the disease.”
The hard-hit neighboring Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, had confirmed a running total of 1,528 positive cases to date. That district’s death toll stands at 50.
The Two Rivers Public Health District, which includes Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps, Buffalo, Gosper and Dawson counties, announced just one new case on Wednesday. That district’s running tally of positive cases stands at 991, including 11 in Kearney County, five in Franklin County and zero in Harlan County in Tribland. Eight hundred fifteen of the cases have been in Dawson County.
Statewide, Nebraska had seen 11,122 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported. The statewide fatality count is 138.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.