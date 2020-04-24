The South Heartland District Health Department on Friday reported four new confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Adams County.
South Heartland serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The breakdown as of Friday is 119 cases in Adams County, four in Clay County, three in Webster County and none in Nuckolls County, for a total of 126.
The new patients include a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s. Contact investigations are under way.
South Heartland had reported 13 new cases on Thursday — 12 in Adams County and one in Webster County.
The neighboring Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported 60 additional cases and two more deaths on Friday, bringing the districtwide totals to 760 cases and 21 deaths.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves seven counties to the west of the South Heartland district, reported 53 new cases on Friday — 49 in Dawson County and four in Buffalo County. Two Rivers now has a total of 396 cases.
Statewide, Nebraska had 2,421 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday evening and had recorded 50 deaths from the illness, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was reporting 2,777 cases and 111 deaths as of Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.