Five additional laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were announced for Adams County on Saturday by the South Heartland District Health Department.
In a news release Saturday night, South Heartland said the illness had been confirmed in two women in their 40s, as well as in three men — one in his 30s, one in his 40s, and one in his 80s.
The health department also announced one new case for Clay County — a woman in her 50s.
"South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) continues to conduct contact investigations for positive individuals who live in South Heartland counties. As a reminder, persons who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary."
South Heartland serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. To date, Adams County has recorded 124 COVID-19 cases, compared to five in Clay County, three in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.
As of Friday, 75 of the district's total 132 total cases had recovered, and one patient had died.
The tallies continue to be much larger in the neighboring Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
On Saturday, the Central District Health Department reported a total of 106 new cases, as well as three additional deaths. The total case tally in the Central district now stands at 866, with a total of 24 deaths.
Eight hundred eleven of the cases are in Hall County, 47 are in Hamilton, and eight are in Merrick.
Two of the new deaths reported on Saturday were in Hall County, and one was in Merrick County.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves the district bordering the South Heartland and Central districts on the west, reported 53 new cases on Saturday: 41 in Dawson County and 12 in Buffalo County.
As of Saturday, the Two Rivers district had a total of 449 cases, including 345 in Dawson County and 88 in Buffalo County.
Among Tribland counties in that district, Kearney County still had four reported positive COVID-19 cases. Franklin County still had three. Harlan County had none.
