Two Adams County residents — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s — have lost their battles with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department announced Thursday night.
Both patients had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, the health department said in a news release.
The two deaths bring to four the total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 that have been recorded to date in the South Heartland district — all in Adams County.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, expressed her sympathies to the families of the patients who lost their lives.
“We send our condolences to the families of these individuals,” she said. “COVID-19 can cause severe disease and we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing and prevention everywhere they go.”
Meanwhile, the health department reported 22 new confirmed cases on Thursday — 20 in Adams County and two in Webster County.
The new cases bring the tally for South Heartland counties to 168 in Adams County, nine in Clay County, five in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County, for a districtwide total of 182.
The new patients in Webster County are both females. One is a child, and the other is a woman in her 40s.
In Adams County, the new patients are 14 females ranging in age from a child to a woman in her 80s, plus six males ranging in age from one under 20 to one in his 70s.
According to South Heartland, the surge in the number of confirmed new cases was expected following increased testing in the district this week performed by the Nebraska National Guard.
“A summary of the test results from the two-day event will be provided when all of the results are reported back to SHDHD,” the health department said in its news release.
The health department continues to conduct contact investigations for positive individuals who live in South Heartland counties.
Residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease should stay home from work and isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others.
Bever reminded residents that “people may have very mild or no symptoms at all, but the virus can spread easily through close person-to-person contact.
“It is gatherings and close contact at work or other settings which often result in new cases of COVID-19,” she said.
In the Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, 70 new cases and two additional deaths were reported on Thursday. The new cases and fatalities bring to 1,100 the number of confirmed cases to date in the three-county district, and to 37 the death toll related to coronavirus infection.
To date, 1,042 cases have been confirmed in Hall County, 49 in Hamilton County and nine in Merrick County. Merrick County has recorded no COVID-19-related deaths to date.
In the Two Rivers Public Health Department, 57 new confirmed cases were reported on Thursday. In addition, the Two Rivers District Health Department reported the district’s second death — a woman in her 60s from Dawson County.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services “dashboard” of COVID-19 statistics shows Franklin County with two additional cases as of Thursday evening, for a total of five to date. Among other Tribland counties in the Two Rivers district, Kearney County still shows four, and Harlan County shows zero.
In the Public Health Solutions health district, Fillmore County still shows one case and Thayer County shows zero.
Tribland’s two Kansas counties are Jewell County, which has recorded four cases to date, and Smith County, which has recorded two.
As of Thursday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a statewide total of 4,281 confirmed cases to date, with 70 deaths.
As of Thursday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment was reporting 4,238 cases, with 129 fatalities.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday reminded the state’s residents that the 10-person rule for gatherings remains in effect through the month of May and encouraged residents to only celebrate and gather with their households.
The entire state of Kansas remains under a stay-at-home order through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
