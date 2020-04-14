Adams County on Tuesday added four more laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, health officials announced.
The number of positive cases being reported for Adams County increased to 62 from the 58 reported on Monday night, the South Heartland District Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday night. The new cases include a man in his 50s who is hospitalized, as well as a man in his 30s and two men in their 20s.
Clay County also added one new positive case. The patient is a man in his 50s.
All five new cases in the district are under investigation.
Totals for counties served by the South Heartland health department now are 62 for Adams County, three for Clay County, one for Webster County and zero for Nuckolls County.
South Heartland said the National Guard is providing testing in Hastings on a very limited basis this week — Tuesday and Wednesday — for at-risk health care workers, first responders, and critical infrastructure personnel such as utility workers who are showing symptoms or have had exposure to COVID-19.
The testing isn’t intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with the South Heartland District Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, South Heartland said.
Workers would have been notified by their supervisors if they were to be tested, as a roster already has been developed, South Heartland said.
Tuesday’s tally of positive COVID-19 cases in other Tribland counties included 13 in Hamilton County; three each in Franklin and Kearney counties and in Jewell County in Kansas; one each in Webster County and in Smith County in Kansas; and zero in Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan counties.
The Smith County Health Department reported the first positive case there on Tuesday. The patient, a woman over age 60, has no known travel history, said County Health Officer Laura Hageman.
The Smith County woman is self-isolating at home and is stable, Hageman said.
Meanwhile, the case tally in Hall County took another day-to-day jump, increasing from 199 as reported Monday night to 235 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Central District Health Department said in a news release that alluded to the strain the Grand Island community is under as the number of cases there continues to grow.
“We continue to be challenged with not having enough tests, and have asked Nebraska DHHS to work with us in obtaining additional testing,” CDHD said. “We are doing our best to test those who are high priority at this time.”
The Central District Health Department serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
In its Tuesday news release, the Central department said it knows that for people who believe they need to be tested but cannot be, the situation is a cause for anxiety.
“There are persons who are frustrated with not being able to get tested,” the Central news release said. “It is natural to feel stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during and after this event. Everyone reacts differently, and your own feelings will change over time. Notice and accept how you feel. Taking care of your emotional health during the pandemic will help you think clearly and react to the needs to protect yourself and your family. Self-care during COVID-19 will help your long-term healing.”
The Central District office in Grand Island now is closed to the public, and employees are responding to telephone and email inquiries as best they are able. In Tuesday’s news release, the department said it is fielding more than 1,000 calls per day.
As of Tuesday evening, Nebraska’s total tally of positive cases stood at 901. The tally of deaths stood at 20.
The South Heartland District Health Department and Nebraska’s other local health departments are joining Gov. Pete Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do everything possible to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.”
Ricketts is espousing “Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy”:
1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.
2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.
5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.