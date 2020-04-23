The Adams County Democratic Party has scheduled its county convention for 7 p.m. May 26.
This year's convention will take place over the telephone, like Democratic county conventions across the state, due to social distancing guidelines related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The state convention also will take place over the telephone.
Officers and delegates will be elected at the county convention. Registered Democrats are encouraged to participate and run for a delegate position to the state and national conventions.
Deadline to register to attend the Adams County convention is May 1. All details and an online registration form may. be found on the Nebraska Democratic Party website, https://nebraskademocrats.org/blog/convention/.
"We had to make adjustments, but everyone pitched in to make this happen," said Kathy Moore Jensen, Adams County party chair. "As a county party we have been making phone calls, emailing and texting to get the word out about our candidates. We are supporting Russ Hall who is running for Little Blue NRD (natural resources district board of directors) and people running for local school boards and village boards. We have also been sending out post cards to let Democrats and Independent voters know the importance of voting by mail. You must request a vote by mail by May 1. The form may b e sent in by email or a text to Ramona Thomas, our Adams County Clerk."
