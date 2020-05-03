Adams County over the weekend hit the 200 mark in its total number of laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, recorded since the first case was announced on March 18.
The South Heartland District Health Department announced 24 new confirmed cases in Adams County on Friday night and another nine on Saturday night, bringing the county’s total to an even 200.
The health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, also announced one new confirmed case in Clay County on Friday and another one on Saturday.
As of Saturday night, the districtwide total case tally to date stood at 216, including 200 cases in Adams County, 11 in Clay County, five in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County.
On Friday morning, department officials announced 107 of those patients had recovered. The district’s death toll stands at four, with all of the deceased patients having lived in Adams County.
In the neighboring Central Health District, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the current case total stands at 1,170, with 37 deaths. The to-date case tally includes 1,100 cases in Hall County, 50 in Hamilton County and 10 in Merrick County.
The Two Rivers Public Health District, which includes seven counties to the west of the South Heartland district, reported a total of 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday — as well as two additional deaths: a man in his 20s and a man in his 60s, both in Dawson County.
The new cases include 39 in Dawson County. One new case was reported for Kearney County, bringing its total to date to five. The seven-county district has reported 680 confirmed cases to date.
Among Tribland counties in the Two Rivers district, Franklin County also has five cases to date, and Harlan County has zero.
In the Public Health Solutions health district, which borders South Heartland on the east, Fillmore County shows two confirmed cases to date as of Sunday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ “dashboard” of COVID-19 statistics. Thayer County still shows zero cases.
In the Kansas portion of Tribland, Jewell County has reported four cases to date, and Smith County has reported two.
Nebraska’s statewide to-date case total as of Sunday evening stood at 5,659, with 78 deaths. The Kansas total as of Sunday stood at 5,030, with 134 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.