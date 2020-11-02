Adams County reached the unwelcome milestone of recording its 1,000th positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a resident over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the four-county South Heartland Health District, of which Adams County is a part, exceeded the 1,500 mark for positive cases recorded since the first was announced on March 18.
The 85 new cases recorded Friday through Monday included 51 in Adams County, 20 in Clay County, eight in Nuckolls County and six in Webster County.
With the new cases included, the cumulative case totals to date by county are 1,031 in Adams, 234 in Clay, 154 in Nuckolls and 137 in Webster, for a total of 1,556.
COVID-19, which is caused by infection with the novel coronavirus, can cause anything from no symptoms at all to serious illness, in some cases resulting in death. To date, 19 South Heartland district residents have died of the disease.
Individuals at heightened risk of severe illness include older adults and those with certain medical conditions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added to the list of conditions that might be associated with that heightened risk.
The list now includes pregnancy, sickle cell disease and chronic kidney disease.
Severe illness from COVID-19 is defined as including hospitalization, admission to the intensive care unit, intubation or mechanical ventilation, or death.
“If you are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or you live or work with someone at increased risk of severe illness, there are preventive steps you and people you live with can take,” said Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director, in Monday night’s news release.
The CDC recommends limiting close-contact interactions with other people as much as possible, and when going out or interacting with others outside your immediate household:
- wearing a mask, especially if it is difficult to maintain 6 feet of distance away from others
- avoiding others who aren’t wearing masks or asking others around you to wear a mask, if possible
- staying at least 6 feet away from others outside your household
- washing your hands frequently or using a hand sanitizer
The months ahead could bring peril to many in the community, especially as Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays approach.
“Begin planning ahead for the fall and winter holidays and look for ways to reduce your risk,” Bever said. “Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household. You should avoid larger gatherings and consider alternate activities that pose lower risk such as shopping online rather than in person, or attending a small outdoor event with safety precautions in place.”
For the latest South Heartland COVID-19 statistics visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health Department to the west of the Hastings area, new COVID-19 cases recorded Thursday through Sunday in Tribland counties included nine in Kearney County, seven in Harlan County and four in Franklin County, Two Rivers reported on its website.
For more information from that district, visit www.trphd.org.
