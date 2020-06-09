An Adams County woman in her 40s on Tuesday became the 279th county resident to be confirmed by a laboratory as positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The South Heartland District Health Department announced the one new case in a news release Tuesday evening. To date, the district has recorded a total of 309 positive cases, including the 279 in Adams County, 24 in Clay County, five in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County.
Of those 309 COVID-19-positive patients, at least 260 have recovered. The district’s death toll stands at 11 — all Adams County residents.
“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we direct close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms.”
Although directed health measures remain in place to help thwart the spread of COVID-19 in the area, many South Heartland residents are getting out and about these days, going to church, shopping, and even socializing with friends and relatives again. The “reopening” poses worries for public health experts, who are urging caution and responsibility on the part of the public in an effort to head off a new spike in case numbers.
Bever said new cases frequently are traced back to gatherings or interactions where people aren’t keeping physical distance or wearing masks.
“We encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing, to wear masks when it is difficult to social distance, and to practice prevention diligently, everywhere you go,” she said.
Bever said South Heartland is working with event planners and businesses developing plans for upcoming activities that will adhere to the directed health measures imposed by the state.
Bever said the health department is working with inquirers to answer questions and is emphasizing the importance of the social distancing and prevention components of their plans.
“The plans submitted to the health department for review and approval must include how the venue or event will meet the DHM requirements,” she said. “The requirements are in place to help keep the staff and the patrons as safe as possible during Nebraska’s step-wise reopening process.”
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links, can be found on the SHDHD website:www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Across Nebraska, a total of 131 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the state’s running total of positive cases to 15,883, with 191 deaths, NDHHS reported.
As of Tuesday, 42% of the state’s hospital beds, 43% of its intensive care unit beds and 78% of its ventilators were available, the state agency reported on its Data Dashboard.
