South Heartland District Health Department officials on Thursday reported one new laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the district, bringing the total number of cases districtwide to 313.
By county, the case tallies are 281 in Adams, 25 in Clay, six in Webster, and one in Nuckolls.
Thursday’s new case is an Adams County woman in her 20s.
“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we will direct their close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms.”
Bever emphasized that the health department had received only three positive COVID-19 lab reports for the week of June 12-18.
“The weekly percent of new positive tests is remaining low, showing that we are succeeding in reducing the spread of this virus in our four counties,” she said.
She said she was proud of South Heartland residents for all of their actions these past months to flatten the curve.
“Our residents and businesses, churches and nonprofits, schools, governments and health care systems have really done a great job taking action to reduce the spread of this virus and we are seeing good outcomes and trends because of it,” Bever said.
“However, the virus is still in our communities and case numbers can potentially spike up if we do not continue to block the virus’ ability to spread person to person. We can control this. It is up to all of us to slow the spread and keep the case numbers low.”
