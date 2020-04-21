Three new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed in Adams County on Tuesday, the South Heartland District Health Department reported.
The patients are a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s, the health department said in a news release Tuesday night. The new cases bring to 103 the total number of cases that have been confirmed in the health district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
As of April 17, 38 of those South Heartland patients had recovered. The district has had one death related to novel coronavirus infection.
Clay County has reported four cases, Webster County two cases, and Nuckolls County none.
The Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported 61 new confirmed cases and three more deaths on Tuesday. The fatalities include a Hall County man in his 70s who died on Saturday, a Hall County man in his 90s who died on Monday, and a Hall County woman in her 70s who died on Tuesday.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Central health district had reported a total of 590 cases, including 560 in Hall County, 23 in Hamilton County and seven in Merrick County. The district has seen a total of 14 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases in the Central health district to date has been accounted for by workers at the JBS Swift meatpacking plant in Grand Island, the health department reported.
Numbers of new cases are expected to continue increasing for another seven to 10 days, the health department said.
In the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, just two new cases were confirmed on Tuesday. Both were in Dawson County, which has seen a spike of new cases in recent days.
The Nebraska National Guard helped with enhanced testing in the Lexington community on Monday and Tuesday, Two Rivers reported.
Across Nebraska, a total of 1,722 positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed as of Tuesday evening. Thirty-eight people have died of the illness across the state.
In Kansas, the case tally stood at 2,025 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, with 107 deaths attributed to the illness, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported.
Other Tribland case tallies as of Tuesday evening included four in Kearney County and in Jewell County, Kansas; three in Franklin County; and two in Smith County, Kansas. Like Nuckolls County, Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan counties have no confirmed positive cases to date.
