Hall County's announced number of laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, vaulted from 161 to 199 on Monday, as Adams County gained the dubious distinction of moving into third place for the largest number of confirmed cases in Nebraska.
The Adams County case tally stood at 58 as of 6 p.m. Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. That number increased from 54, the tally reported on Saturday night.
Among Nebraska counties, Douglas is first with 247 cases and Hall is second with 199. Lancaster County is in fourth place with 57 cases. Buffalo County has 37.
Among other Tribland counties, Hamilton County now reports 13 cases. Kearney and Franklin counties each have three. Clay County has two cases, and Webster County has one case. Fillmore, Thayer and Harlan counties still have no confirmed cases.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Jewell County has three confirmed cases. Smith County has none.
Overall, Nebraska's total number of confirmed cases stood at 871 on Monday evening. Kansas' statewide tally stood at 1,376.
In other area news related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Community College President Matt Gotschall announced Monday that spring commencement ceremonies on all three CCC campuses — Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus — have been canceled due to the public health concern.
The Columbus ceremony had been scheduled for May 8. The Hastings and Grand Island events were to have been May 9.
“I am deeply sorry that CCC’s commencement ceremonies will not be able to proceed due to the current COVID-19 crisis,” Gotschall said in his announcement. “While I regret not being able to personally present each CCC graduate with their degree, we must ensure the safety of all of the graduates and their families and friends who would have joined us.”
A special online recognition for all CCC graduates will be posted on the college website June 2. Additional details will be provided later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.