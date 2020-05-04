A man in his 60s has become the fifth Adams County resident to die in connection with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department reported Monday night.
The victim had been hospitalized.
“I am sad to report a fifth COVID-19 related death in Adams County,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director, in a health department news release. “As we send condolences to the family and hold them in our thoughts, we urge community members to continue to practice social distancing and prevention to help slow the spread of this disease.”
In addition, Bever announced five new laboratory-confirmed cases in the four-county South Heartland health district on Monday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the district to date to 221 — 203 in Adams County, 13 in Clay County, five in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County. Of that number, 107 were known to have recovered as of May 1.
The new cases announced on Monday include two in Clay County — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s — and three in Adams County, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.
In Monday’s news release, Bever said the health department has started tracking the positivity rate (percentage of tests that are positive), which is calculated by dividing the number of positive test results each week by the total number of test results each week.
“We are monitoring the weekly trend, watching for a decline in this rate over time,” she said. “This will help us see how well our social distancing and prevention actions are working at reducing the spread and reducing the rate of new cases.”
“The weekly positivity rate for April 5-11 was 25%, it was 19% the next week, then 18%, and it was 15% this past week,” Bever said. “But the current decline in the positivity rate is due, in part, to less restrictive testing and increased capacity for testing, not necessarily due to a decline in disease levels in our counties. We still need to continue to practice social distancing and prevention to drive this rate into the single digits.”
Bever also reminded residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease to stay home from work and to isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others.
“People may have very mild or no symptoms at all, but the virus can spread easily through close, person-to-person contact at work or at gatherings,” she said. “This often leads to new cases of COVID-19.”
In the neighboring Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties and has been hit hard by the virus, health department officials announced 140 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday. As of 4 p.m., the district’s total number of confirmed cases to date is 1,310, with 1,247 in Hall County, 50 in Hamilton County and 13 in Merrick County.
The Central district has recorded a total of 37 deaths related to COVID-19: 28 in Hall County, nine in Hamilton County and zero in Merrick County.
As of Monday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was reporting a cumulative statewide total of 6,083 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed to date. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a statewide tally of 5,245 positive cases as of Monday morning.
Although Nebraska relaxed some of its social-distancing restrictions Monday in the Omaha area and more than half of the state’s counties, Gov. Pete Ricketts implored people who are still living in more heavily regulated areas to stay put.
Ricketts asked residents in hard-hit areas, such as Grand Island and Dakota City, not to venture away from their regions out of concern that they might spread the coronavirus. Unlike many other states, Ricketts has imposed public safety restrictions in Nebraska on a regional basis, by local public health district. The rules are designed to keep the virus from spreading so fast that it overwhelms the state’s hospitals.
