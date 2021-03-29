The South Heartland District Health Department announced Monday it is ready to open up vaccinations against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, to district residents age 18 and up.
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Since March 17, the health department and its vaccination partners have been focusing their efforts on individuals age 50-64 while continuing to inoculate the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, plus designated essential workers.
In a news release Monday evening, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said eligibility now extends to everyone 18 and older.
“However, we are asking vaccine providers to take a reverse age approach and also to focus on individuals with underlying medical conditions so that, as a district, we are concentrating first on vaccinating those who are most at risk of severe illness,” she said.
All three COVID-19 vaccine products now approved for emergency use in the United States — the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines — may be administered to individuals age 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech product also is approved for use in 16- and 17-year-olds.
The Janssen vaccine requires one single dose. The other two vaccines each require two doses.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides vaccine considerations for people with underlying medical conditions.
“The CDC states that COVID-19 vaccines may be administered to most people with underlying medical conditions once vaccine is available to them,” Bever said. “If you have questions about getting COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage you to talk with your health care providers for advice. Also, make sure you inform the vaccinator about all of your allergies and health conditions.”
Bever said the health department will be wrapping up shots for Phase 1B and 1C priority groups, including essential staff from food processing plants, grain-handling businesses and the transportation sector, as well as residents at homeless shelters and residential/congregate living care facilities.
South Heartland is encouraging residents in the eligible age groups to register for a COVID-18 vaccine on the state of Nebraska’s vaccine registration and administration system, vaccinate.ne.gov. This site also can be reached by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland website home page at southheartlandhealth.org.
Click on the picture of the vaccine to start a vaccine registration on the Nebraska vaccine registration portal.
“Our district is transitioning to Nebraska’s vaccine registration and administration system to schedule people for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment,” Bever said. “Once we transition, residents will need to be in the system to have an opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
Those needing assistance with registration should contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance with vaccine registration at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
Bever also said Bert’s Pharmacy and Walmart in Hastings are participating in a Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and receiving their own separate allotments of COVID-19 vaccine, over and above what is allotted to the South Heartland health department.
“The pharmacies in this program are another good local option for accessing the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.
South Heartland recorded 11 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday through Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the four-county health district to 4,587.
The new confirmed cases for the four-day period were eight in Adams County, one in Clay County, and two in Nuckolls County. By county, the new cumulative totals are: 2,985 cases in Adams, 749 cases in Clay, 505 cases in Nuckolls, and 348 cases in Webster.
The district’s overall test positivity rate for the week of March 21-27 increased to 5% compared to 2.2% the week before. The positivity rate is the number of positive test results received for the week divided by the number of tests administered.
“We have another week of good news in our long-term care facilities, where staff and resident testing logged zero percent positivity for the sixth week in a row,” Bever said. “If we look only at community testing, the positivity is 11.6%, up from 7.6% the previous week.”
Increasing COVID-19 case numbers are being reported in many states as concern about virus variants continues to mount.
“Prevention continues to be important to protect ourselves and others from severe COVID-19 illness,” Bever said. “This includes physical distancing, wearing masks that cover our noses and mouths, and scheduling the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.”
