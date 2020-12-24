And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,
Whose forms are bending low,
Who toil along the climbing way
With painful steps and slow,
Look now! for glad and golden hours
come swiftly on the wing.
O rest beside the weary road,
And hear the angels sing!
— from “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” by Edmund Sears
Like so many of you, I grew up understanding deep in my marrow that holidays are family time.
Up through my high school days, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter Sunday brought dinner either at our home on the farm south of Norman or at my aunt and uncle’s just down the road. In my mind’s eye, I still can picture every available table set for the meal, the long rows of platters and bowls filled with food, and — most of all — my grandparents walking through the door.
Grandpa Chris always wore a suit and tie. On Christmas Day, Grandma Sarah brought plum pudding — a nod to the English dimension of our heritage. (Part English or not, most of us preferred the alternative pie with Cool Whip.) My Grandma Derieg was there, too — a widow by then, who was made an honorary Raun for every occasion she cared to attend.
After an appropriate lull following Christmas dinner, my Uncle Del Kopf would have to duck out for a short time to feed cattle. Then, everyone would gather in the living room for a massive gift exchange and music. Grandpa would pull his harmonica out of his breast pocket and play a number or two. Del would dust off his accordion for a couple of tunes. My sisters Carol and Betsy would play “Go Tell It on the Mountain” together on the guitar and upright string bass. Then, someone would pass out leaflets and the family would sing the old traditional Christmas carols in four-part harmony: “O Come, All Ye Faithful”; “The First Noel”; “Silent Night” — including a verse in German, warbled by my grandmother just as she had learned it as a girl, when the minister from the German Presbyterian church in Campbell would come to her rural neighborhood on Sunday afternoons to preach to the English speakers who shared his Reformed theology.
To me, it was the greatest hour of the year, and it was sacrosanct. I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else in the world just then — in that warm living room, down on the farm in Kearney County’s Osco neighborhood, elbow to elbow with the people I loved the most as the Christmas sun sank in the western sky beyond the endless fields of corn stubble.
I mention all this not because my memories of family celebrations are more important than anyone else’s. I bring it up, rather, to make the point that so many of us have deep memories of those times gone by — and how, in many cases, our elders play such a central role in them.
While my grandparents presided, for lack of a better verb, over the family celebrations I remember, my mom and my Aunt Joan were the ones who really made things happen — up in the middle of the night roasting turkeys and baking pies and cleaning their houses for company.
All my grandparents are long gone now. Sadly, so are Joan and Del. And this Christmas, because of the public health concerns that accompany the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, my mom and dad will not be joining any of us for a holiday meal — nor will the extended family be gathering at all. Like so many of you, we are mostly just keeping to ourselves, biding our time, waiting, hoping and praying for safer days ahead, with vaccines deployed and a firmer grasp on microscopic perils that threaten havoc and suffering in our homes, workplaces and communities.
This holiday season, I have a message for all the elders of all our families and congregations and communities who have been shut in for months now, or restricted in where they go and what they do. They should be at the center of festive gatherings in homes and places of worship across our region and beyond, but cannot because of circumstances not quite like anything seen in any of our lifetimes. Instead, many are lonely and sad and discouraged.
To all of them, I say:
Although it might feel like it, you have NOT lost your families and friends. You have NOT been forgotten. If we have to visit you through a door or window or on an iPad, it’s not because we want it that way. It’s driving us crazy, too.
Furthermore, if it seems at times like we “younger folks” are largely going about our business these days while you remain more or less closed away from the world, it’s not that we are disregarding you or pushing you aside. Rather, it’s because you have taught us how to work and given us the tools to try to keep this world turning in tough times.
We’re doing the best we can, trying to keep the faith we learned at your knee and have made our own because of your example. This year and every year, we are grateful to have you in our lives.
Although we may spend our time apart, we remain united in faith, hope and love. And in the spirit that binds all generations past and present, no one of us is ever truly alone.
Merry Christmas.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at 402-303-1419 or araun@hastingstribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.