As is the case across much if not all of the world, nonprofit organizations in Hastings are facing big challenges related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
With that in mind, civic-minded local residents might want to jump-start the generosity they show for the seventh annual Give Hastings Day.
While the actual day remains slated for May 7, donations are being accepted online now at www.givehastings.org. Contributions can go to support any of the 91 participating nonprofits serving Hastings and Adams County.
“These are certainly difficult times,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, which plays host to Give Hastings Day. “Knowing that our nonprofit community needs support now more than ever, we had a number of donors who wanted to start giving, so we made the decision to start Give Hastings Day a little early.
“Even at a time like this, our community was ready to step up to help each other. It really is a testament to the strong spirit of generosity that exists in Hastings.”
Donations can be made online at givehastings.org or by mailing a check payable to the Hastings Community Foundation. With social distancing guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 threat, in-person donations aren’t recommended.
Donors can make gifts to multiple organizations with one transaction.
“Give Hastings Day is about more than supporting organizations you know. It’s also about the nonprofit community coming together to showcase each other. The Give Day site allows donors to read profiles about each of the organizations, learn about what they do and who they serve,” Peters said. “Give Hastings Day is another example of how our nonprofits come together for common purpose and solidarity.”
While giving has begun early, there are still some surprises saved for Give Hastings Day on May 7.
“We’re keeping the donation totals a secret until May 7,” Peters said. “Part of the fun and excitement of Give Hastings Day is to watch the totals and root for organizations on the leaderboard. We wanted to keep that element in place. Plus, I think we’d all like having something positive to look forward these days.”
Give Hastings Day will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on May 7. Checks payable to the HCF can be mailed to Hastings Community Foundation, 800 W. Third St., Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901.
In its first six years, Give Hastings Day has brought in a total of more than $1.9 million for area nonprofits. For more information visit www.givehastings.org.
