The South Heartland District Health Department announced Thursday evening that two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in Adams County.
Laboratory confirmation was obtained for the two cases and was reported to the health department on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health Department announced Thursday that a Kearney County man in his 20s also has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.
That positive test, along with two additional positive tests from Buffalo County, brings to six the total number in the Two Rivers district, which includes Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps, Gosper, Dawson and Buffalo counties.
The two new cases in Buffalo County are a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. Both are hospitalized.
Also, the Central District Health Department, which serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported its first two positive cases on Thursday. Further information had not yet been released Thursday night.
In all, Nebraska was reporting a total of 81 positive COVID-19 tests as of Thursday night.
According to a South Heartland health department news release, one of the two individuals in its district getting a positive test confirmation on Thursday is a male in his 40s who is currently hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County. The other individual is a male in his 50s who is a Colorado resident and spent time in Adams County.
That man, also, currently is hospitalized and in isolation in Adams County, but will be counted as a positive case in his home state as per standard epidemiological practice.
Both SHDHD and the Two Rivers Health Department have initiated contact investigations related to their new positive tests to identify people who may have been exposed.
All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the telephone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.
The two positive COVID-19 cases announced Thursday bring to three the number of positive cases seen in Adams County to date. The first positive case, which was announced March 18, is an Adams County resident in her 40s who is a Hastings College faculty member and returned home from Spain March 12.
That woman had put herself into self-quarantine immediately after arriving back at her Hastings area home and at last report remained in self-isolation there.
The South Heartland District Health Department, based in Hastings, serves Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties. As of Thursday evening, a total of 27 COVID-19 tests had been administered within the four-county area, with three coming back positive and 21 negative. The results of the remaining three tests were pending.
According to the health department, people can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.
Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.
Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.
Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough in your sleeve.
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
A statewide COVID-19 information line is available to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time, seven days per week.
For regular updates on the COVID-19 situation in the four-county area, visit the health department website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
